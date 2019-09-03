What to Do After Work September 3–5

Lucky Peterson plays the Triple Door this Wednesday. Image: Courtesy Florian Duboe

Tue, Sept 3

Your Last Meal Burger at Li’l Woody’s

James Beard Award–nominated podcast host Rachel Belle lands at Li’l Woody’s Ballard location and gets a limited-time patty in her honor: the Your Last Meal charcuterie Burger, named after her podcast, finds beef stuffed with mozzarella cheese layered with prosciutto, pickled fig jam, spicy arugula, and shallot mayo. Can’t make it to the, ahem, meat and greet? The special burger is available through September 9 at all Li’l Woody’s locations. Li’l Woody’s, Free

Tue, Sept 3

Rumba Takeover at the Marina Cantina

Agua Verde’s new waterside bar celebrates the final days of summer with mezcal and tequila cocktails. Bartenders from Mezcaleria Oaxaca, Barrio, and Rumba all pitch in and sling drinks while DJ Maki Katt provides the soundtrack. A portion of proceeds goes to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. If you want to slosh around in the water (before getting sloshed on land), the Agua Verde Paddle Club has kayaks or paddle boats for rent. Agua Verde Cafe, Free

Wed, Sept 4

Lucky Peterson with John "Greyhound" Maxwell

Buffalo-born Lucky Peterson released his first blues album at five years old. By his teens he played keys and guitar for Etta James, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and Otis Rush. Now celebrating his 50th year in the music industry, Peterson glides from guitar to organ to keys to bass to drums to trumpet with help from John “Greyhound” Maxwell. While rooted in classic blues, Peterson's most recent original album, The Son of a Bluesman, features twinges of 1970s funk and soul. Triple Door, $25

Sept 4 & 5

Art and Mind

Van Gogh, Blake, Goya, Munch—art and madness can go hand-in-hand. In Art and Mind, director Amelie Ravalec explores the relationship between art, unconsciousness, and the mind. Through interviews with psychologists, art historians, neuroscientists, and museum curators from around the world, the documentary traces how a deeper understanding of the human brain helped form some of history’s greatest artistic movements. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Thu, Sept 5

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor

Five years ago, Michael Brown Jr. was killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, spurring the Black Lives Matter movement. In this Town Hall discussion, Princeton professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor elaborates on her book, From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation, to discuss the continued persistence of police brutality, racism, and inequality in America. Looking back on the movement’s failures and triumphs so far, she highlights the necessity to keep fighting for black liberation. Town Hall, $5

Thu, Sept 5

Melissa Shoshahi

“Iranians aren’t terrorists," says Melissa Shoshahi in her comedy short I-Ran From the Travel Ban. "Sure, there may have been a hostage situation like a gazillion years ago, but didn’t Ben Affleck get an Oscar out of it? You’re welcome.” In response to Trump’s 2017 travel ban, the stand-up joined her friend Aron Kader to form the “Travel Ban Comedy Show,” hoping to combat negative Muslim stereotypes through comedy. Affectionately known as the “Persian Cher,” Seattleite Shoshahi is the first Iranian-American stand-up comedian to tour internationally, often raising awareness for epilepsy along the way. Laughs Comedy Club, $15