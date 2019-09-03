Oh, Snap—Kirkland's Shake Shack Opens This Weekend

If buzzy, fried chicken sandwiches is your game, Shake Shack's Chick'n Shack is something that may not break the internet, but also isn't sold out across the nation. Image: Evan Sung

When, in 2018, Seattle scored its first Shake Shack the city lost its collective mind—over the burgers and, okay, long lines. The fact that the chain actually has a bit of an origin story here just sweetened the deal, much like a Theo Chocolate frozen custard concrete. While another Seattle proper spot is slated for University Village (opening date still yet unknown), Kirkland's location opens this weekend, Saturday, September 7.

The latest Shake Shack (300 Peter Kirk Lane) lands in the new Kirkland Urban complex where its craveable burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and locally hewn frozen custard concretes—one with A la Mode Pies seasonal pie chunks, another with Theo Chocolate—will all dwell. (And there's plenty of space to dwell: the nearly 3,700-square-foot space will have a big outdoor patio and much seating.) Should you require or covet a fried chicken sando, which are having quite the fast food moment right now, Shake Shack's got you.

Swag will come to those who wait...in line. The first 100 folks at the doors when Shake Shack opens at 11 will get some free stuff.