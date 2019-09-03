  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Bars

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

These watering holes pack more than just a myriad of brews and bites, they throw in a little competition too.

By Courtney Cummings 9/3/2019 at 9:00am

Flatstick Pub's subterranean mini golf playground in Pioneer Square.

Image: Courtesy Flatstick Pub

With games from ping pong to bocce ball, these six bars go beyond your standard billiards offering.

Big Game Energy

Add-a-Ball

Nestled in the heart of Fremont, Add-a-Ball takes beer and gaming to a whole new level. Retro in feel and with an array of different coin-operated arcade games—Time Crisis II, Space Invaders, Dr. Mario—it’s hard to say no to this place. Basement-esque? Sure. Still worth it? Obviously.

Flatstick Pub

The combination of Washington beer and miniature golf is an undeniable recipe for a fun night. Add in Flatstick owner Sam Largent’s game inventions—Duffleboard, Smash Stick!—and you’re likely to spend an entire evening in the subterranean adult playground in Pioneer Square or its swankier new sibling in South Lake Union.

Full Tilt Ice Cream

Marvel at owner Justin Cline’s peculiar but brilliant formula: pinball plus beer plus ice cream. Cline takes his game selection as seriously as his flavors, which can vary from Vietnamese cinnamon to mango chili to root beer (bonus points for vegan flavors that aren’t lame). A visit to any of Full Tilt’s five locations will probably feature a raucous soundtrack, a short but solid beer list, and the incessant plingplingpling of arcade games. Really, it’s more “world’s most wholesome dive bar” than “treacly sweet shop.”

Garage Billiards and Bowling

Everything is bigger at Garage. Twenty lanes of bowling and 25 billiard tables to start. Add in a six-pound behemoth burger and a Dunk Tank Cocktail (it's “meant to be shared” but we’re not judging), and you’re set for an entire weekend. Food service is lane-side because it’s understood that bowling and burgers go hand-in-hand...sort of.

Rhein Haus

A massively tricked out German-style beer hall, dripping with chandeliers and reclaimed wood paneling and finished off with some bocce ball courts—it’s an unconventional combo, but man Rhein Haus is fun. The lineup of housemade sausages—kielbasa, cheddarwurst, nurembergs—is impressive but the spiral-cut fried potato impaled on a stick is drinking food at its sartorial best. The beer list is long and split between German brews and local ones (often in German styles).

Shorty's

As far as clown-surrounded drinking in the city goes, Shorty’s is it—either apotheosis or nadir, depending on how you look upon a painted face. That the circus decor here is antiquated only adds to the bar’s bent, after-hours luster. Shorty’s belongs in the same category as places like Blue Moon Tavern—true drives hanging on in an increasingly renovated city. Play pinball, drink Rainier tallboys, and get spooked when you notice the vaguely melted clown mask hovering over your friend’s shoulder. Thank goodness it's still here, just a few blocks down from its original location, serving the same carnival vibes we love it for.

Honorable Mention

These three bars have…well, unconventional games, to say the least. But they’re still just as entertaining and therefore deserve their own honorable mention.   

Blade and Timber

Okay, so this one isn’t really a bar or restaurant just yet. But, it is an axe throwing sanctuary on Capitol Hill so, literally the only thing that could make it better is booze, which means we’re rooting for it to nail down that liquor license soon. The good news: you can bring in your own food.

Eastlake Bar and Grill

You know that Harry Potter scene with the life-size chess, that is, Wizard's Chess? Well, Eastlake Bar and Grill has basically nailed that same concept—minus the life-threatening consequences and magical aspect of it all—with connect four and a waterfront view just right outside. Throw in that $5 menu that kicks in twice a day and you've got a game night worth leaving the house for. 

Mox Boarding House

Board games count as bar games, right? We think yes. Mox Boarding House is the hub for tabletop competition. With a literal “game library” plus a full menu and beers on tap, grab a spot early and plan to be there for a while. Catan? Yeah, they have it. Cat-Opoly? Of course. Oh, and every Friday there’s Magic. Ballard is calling.

Filed under
Bar Games, Rhein Haus, Shorty's, Add a Ball, Full Tilt Ice Cream, Flatstick Pub, Eastlake Bar and Grill, Fun with Listicles
Show Comments
In this Article

Shorty's

$ American/New American 2222 Second Ave

As far as clown-surrounded drinking in the city goes, Shorty’s is it—either apotheosis or nadir, depending on how you look upon a painted face. That the circ...

Rhein Haus

$$ Global 912 12th Ave

A massively tricked out German-style beer hall, dripping with chandeliers and reclaimed wood paneling and finished off with some bocce ball courts—it's an un...

Editor’s Pick

Full Tilt Ice Cream

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

Marvel at owner Justin Cline’s peculiar but brilliant formula: pinball plus beer plus ice cream. Cline takes his game selection as seriously as his flavors, ...

Flatstick Pub

Gastropub, Mexican, Pizza Multiple Locations

The combination of Washington beer and miniature golf is an undeniable recipe for a fun night. Add in Flatstick owner Sam Largent’s game inventions—Duffleboa...

Eat & Drink

Burger Beat

Oh, Snap—Kirkland's Shake Shack Opens This Weekend

09/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 3–5

09/03/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Puppet Shows and OMFG It's a Chicken Sandwich

08/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 30–September 2

08/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Cold Eats

Seattle's Shaved Ice Scene Goes Around the World

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 3–5

09/03/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 30–September 2

08/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Festival Season

Who to See at Bumbershoot 2019

08/28/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 23–25

08/23/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Baked into History

SAM Channels The Great British Bake Off with a Victorian Confection Competition

08/22/2019 By Sam Jones

News & City Life

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Singles Night

How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Best Bars

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Travel & Outdoors

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe