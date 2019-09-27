  1. Arts & Culture
Weekend What to Do September 27–29

Classic films, a DJ fun run, and Central Perk comes to town.

By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings 9/27/2019 at 8:00am

There's a chance to experience Friends IRL this weekend.

Image: Courtesy Warner Bros.

Sat, Sept 28
Night Nation Run
At this mash-up of a music festival and a fun run, attendees race their way through CenturyLink Field amid DJs, bubbles, and light shows. The reward for reaching the end is a headline performance by a surprise DJ on the main stage. CenturyLink, $60

Sat, Sept 28
Elysian Brewing’s Great Pumpkin Weigh Off
Spooky season (aka October) is around the corner, which means the pumpkin festivities are out in full force. Kicking things off, Elysian Brewing’s fifth annual pumpkin weigh off will bring some of the Pacific Northwest’s top gourd growers together alongside food trucks, pumpkin carving, and, of course, a beer garden. Giant pumpkins will be lugged in and weighed, with the winner receiving ample praise and prize money. The pumpkin party is kid-friendly (minus the beer garden). Elysian Brewing Production Facility, Free

Sept 28 & 29
Festa Italiana
Seattle's 32nd annual Italian festival celebrates Italian and Italian-American culture at Seattle Center this weekend with food from local chefs, wine tasting, and music. The highlights include an Italian baby dress-up competition, an Italian breeds dog show, and a raffle for a one-week stay in—you guessed it—Italy. Seattle Center, Free

Sun, Sept 29
Samsoom Popup
After slinging baked goods out Mamnoon’s walk-up window last week, pastry chef Sam Gainsburg is back for one last popup. The grab-and-go bites pay homage to Lebanese cuisine; come Sunday, look for a za’atar BLT croissant with halal lamb bacon; for the veggie lovers, a Turkish breakfast bread with tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickles; and a breakfast-leaning orange blossom baklawa (a small departure from the version that usually graces Mamnoon's menu). If all goes well, these items might just become menu staples. Mamnoon, A la carte

Sun, Sept 29
Friends 25th Anniversary Celebration
If you’re already feeling separation anxiety over Friends leaving Netflix in 2020, here’s a chance to immerse yourself at The Lounge by AT&T, which has been transformed into the show's beloved coffee house, Central Perk. To celebrate the debut’s 25th anniversary, there’s a Friends escape room, trivia, coffee, and a performance of “I’ll Be There for You” by the Rembrandts (the actual band). The Lounge by AT&T, Free

All Weekend
Cowabunga
In case you missed all our blog coverage (and avalanche of ads), Seattle Met's three-day ode to meat, Cowabunga, lands in South Lake Union this weekend. Friday kicks off with seafood and beefy swagger, while Saturday sees a laid-back beer and barbecue cookout, then a night devoted to all things wagyu and cake. Sunday wraps up with a final burger-filled tailgate to send the meatiest festival of the year out with a bang. This year’s lineup is our most impressive yet. South Lake Union Discovery Center, Prices vary

All Weekend (thru Oct 2)
70mm Film Series
Going to Cinerama is a vibrant experience—increasingly rooted in nostalgia for those who'd rather stay home than venture to the theater—and it provides an opportunity to watch classics, as well as some newer releases, in rare 70mm film. This series gives viewers the chance to catch films like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Lawrence of Arabia in the big, lush, detail-rich format of the big screen. Cinerama, $17 per screening  

