Billie Eilish Announces Tacoma Dome Show

Eilish at the Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands earlier this year. Image: Shutterstock By Ben Houdijk

Billie Eilish dropped her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, this year and has since zoomed to ubiquity. Tomorrow she's the music guest on Saturday Night Live's season premiere. Her single "Bad Guy" hit number one in August, as did the album, which went on to become the biggest North American debut of the decade—surprising mostly since Eilish is only 17 and her music tends toward spooky R&B.

Today she's announced her Where Do We Go? World Tour, which includes a stop at the Tacoma Dome on April 10, 2020. You can register for a presale (which opens October 3) between now and September 30 at 11:59pm. General tickets are on sale Friday, October 4 at 10am.

Billie Eilish

April 10, Tacoma Dome, Price TBA