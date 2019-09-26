  1. Eat & Drink
Caffeine Craze

Seattle Is America's Top Coffee City—Again

We may have dipped below number one shortly, but we are back, and it's about damn time.

By Courtney Cummings 9/26/2019 at 8:00am

La Marzocco—and Seattle—know good coffee.

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

There’s no denying it: Seattle is the coffee hub of the country. (Full disclosure: I'm a Starbucks barista on my days off, so I'm essentially obligated to feel this way.) From Howard Schultz’s empire to Caffe Vita to Espresso Vivace, it’s no secret that Seattle does coffee well.

Briefly, at the beginning of this year, there was an egregious list released by Apartment Guide that ranked us only the fourth best coffee city in the country, right behind San Francisco, Vancouver (Washington, not British Columbia), and Berkley. Now we know this is false (Vancouver??), but it was a blow to our brew egos. Thankfully, WalletHub has righted the scales by retitling us number one based on myriad factors: We ranked second in coffee and tea manufacturers per capita, and sixth in average spending on coffee per household.

Obviously, this tracks for our big little city, considering back in 2015 there were 104 Starbucks in Seattle proper. Now there are 133. With the U.S. coffee market valuing $48 billion, according to the Specialty Coffee Association of America, it’s no surprise people are itching to get into the coffee scene (and we're itching to write about it). Just in the past year we've had a cafe by a former Seattle Sounder, a beanless coffee startup, and quickly banned CBD lattes. Hell, writer Darren Davis even (satirically) claimed we should name our new hockey team the Seattle Roasters

With National Coffee Day coming up on Sunday, September 29, we happily (re)accept the title of best coffee city in America, and plan to keep it. 

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

