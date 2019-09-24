  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Sports

The Sporting Life

Seattle Has Always Been a Hockey Town

The NHL regular season picks up again this month, which means there’s exactly two years until fans and soon-to-be-diehards have a team to call their own...again.

By Jason Cohen 9/24/2019 at 9:00am Published in the October 2019 issue of Seattle Met

One of these potential mascots isn’t an actual contender. Can you spot it?

Image: Rami Niemi

Tim Pipes picked a lousy time to open the Angry Beaver. It was the fall of 2012, and the Toronto native couldn’t wait to give Seattle fans a hockey home base. At his Greenwood bar, there’d be Canadian beer, poutine, and most importantly, Maple Leafs—or Bruins, Blackhawks, or Flyers—games on all of the TVs. That September, however, the National Hockey League locked out its players, a labor dispute that dragged on until the start of 2013. Pipes worried that his bar might close before it could host its first Stanley Cup watch party. Then the NHL finally began its shortened season.

“I get a call, my employees are like, ‘You should come down to your bar,’” says Pipes, a garrulous 57-year-old. “And holy fuck, the place was packed! There were people out front looking in the windows. You couldn’t walk through the bar.”

That passion for hockey, writ large, gave rise to the National Hockey League’s 32nd team, the Seattle…something-or-others (more on that later). When the potential franchise began taking season ticket deposits in March of 2018, more than 25,000 people laid out at least $500 in the first hour. Nine months later, the NHL officially approved the team. It has big-money owners in billionaire David Bonderman and Hollywood producer and hockey superfan Jerry Bruckheimer, plus a currently under-construction arena in Seattle Center. And, as of July, a general manager in hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis, most recently the GM of the Carolina Hurricanes. His bona fides: took home two Stanley Cups as a player, wore the captain’s “C” for three different teams, and trails only Wayne Gretzky for the NHL’s all-time assists record. Now he’s tasked with building Seattle a roster for 2021.

When the puck drops on the current NHL season October 2, Seattle hockey will officially launch a two-year countdown to its debut. But our fervor for the sport has been here all along.

“The Seattle hockey community is, or was, the best kept secret in the city for years,” says Zoë Harris, a longtime local hockey coach and former player who is one of the sport’s most accomplished boosters. “I think Seattle has always been hockey friendly, or dare I say, a hockey town, in part because of its rich history in the sport.”

Hockey Hall of Famer and Seattle's recently installed GM Ron Francis at the Space Needle in July. His early hockey days, however, date back a wee bit further.

Image: Courtesy NHL Seattle

Indeed, Seattle already has a Stanley Cup, won by the Seattle Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association in 1917, before the NHL existed. For a brief time in 1921 the city also had what is considered to be the first-ever women’s pro team, the Seattle Vamps; that same year the University of Washington’s club team began play. Decades later, at UW, Harris and Cindy Dayley became the first women to coach a men’s collegiate team at any level; they also started the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s women’s division.

Pro and semi-pro teams also skated here from 1952 to 1975, while the junior hockey Seattle Thunderbirds—which left KeyArena for Kent in 2008—date back to 1977. The T-Birds and the Everett Silvertips (which began play in 2003) collectively claimed a dozen alumni in the NHL last season. Thousands of recreational players, young and old, across the region will soon benefit from the NHL team’s new Northgate practice complex (as well as an expanded Sno-King complex on the Eastside). Amateur hockey players—and hockey parents—equal hockey fans.

When John Barr moved to Seattle from Reno in 2004, the recreational player and fan found the Pacific Northwest to be a hockey revelation—“although this isn’t Minnesota, there is a lot of hockey up here.” Today Barr runs the website and social media fan group NHL to Seattle, which has lobbied to bring the national league here since 2012. Besides, adds Barr, “there’s a lot of people that don’t know they’re hockey fans yet.”

Of course, existing fans may not be ready to just ditch their first-love teams. Dawn Madore, the director of Professionals Without Borders at Seattle University, is part of a foursome of future Seattle NHL season ticket holders who cop to being Boston Bruins fans (she and two others originally hail from New England; the  sole Washington native in the group is the one who sports a Bobby Orr tattoo). So long as the home team isn’t playing the Bruins, she and her friends are all in. Same for Tim Pipes regarding his Toronto Maple Leafs. “The Seattle-whatever-they-are will be my second love,” he affirms.

Oh yes. The name. “It’s a constant conversation in my place,” says Pipes. “I've heard little bits through the grapevine that it might be a fish name” (he likes Steelheads over Sockeyes). At one point, at a press conference, governor Jay Inslee seemed to float “Totems,” which was the name of Seattle’s Western Hockey Association franchise, but that name screams cultural appropriation in 2019. “Metropolitans” has that Stanley Cup history, but is already taken by an NHL division (and, ahem, a magazine).

“Anything but ‘the Kraken,’” says Dawn Madore, referencing another popular choice (it was endorsed by mayor Jenny Durkan). “I think people just want to be able to shout, ‘Release the Kraken!’”

It always comes back to the name, says Barr, of NHL to Seattle. “I feel like there’s not even remotely a consensus, so you might as well just assume you’re going to hate it. I’m going to be ecstatic with whatever they call it.” 

Filed under
The Sporting Life, Hockey, Nhl
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Wineries, Aged

Instrumental Washington Winemakers Through the Decades

9:00am By Sean P. Sullivan

Bubbles, Au Natural

The Old-School Sparkling Wine Pet-Nat Is Back

9:00am By Sean P. Sullivan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

9:00am By Sean P. Sullivan

Chug This Now

3 Very Good Washington Wines Under $20

9:00am By Sean P. Sullivan

If Only

Great Washington Wines to Wish For

9:00am By Sean P. Sullivan

Oeno Files

30 Washington Wines to Drink Right Now

9:00am By Sean P. Sullivan

Arts & Culture

The Sporting Life

Seattle Has Always Been a Hockey Town

9:00am By Jason Cohen

Genius Loves Company

Perfume Genius and Kate Wallich Join Forces in The Sun Still Burns Here

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

11 Seattle Events to Catch This October

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This October

9:00am By Stefan Milne

(Micro)soft News

Netflix’s Inside Bill’s Brain Doesn’t Bother Digging Deep

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 23–26

09/23/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

News & City Life

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

9:00am By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

9:00am By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Let Us Propose a Toast

October’s Perfect Party: A Salmon Savior and Nickelodeon Slime Royalty

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

The Wolves of Washington Continue Their Comeback

9:00am By Rosin Saez

March of the Half Pints

When Did Seattle Breweries Become Baby Hangouts?

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

The Sporting Life

Seattle Has Always Been a Hockey Town

9:00am By Jason Cohen

Style & Shopping

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

9:00am Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

9:00am By Mac Hubbard

Behind the Scenes

Aspirational History: A Sneak Peek at Our 2019 Fall Fashion Shoot

9:00am By Jane Sherman

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Best Bars

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Travel & Outdoors

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

9:00am By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

9:00am By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

9:00am By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

9:00am By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

9:00am By Allison Williams

Towns, Past Tense

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

9:00am By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

9:00am By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe