Culture Fix
Weekend What to Do September 20–22
Chris Rock’s younger brother, a Burien rapper’s major label debut, and a cookbook blowout.
Fri, Sept 20
Travis Thompson Reckless Endangerment Tour with ADÉ, Nyles Davis
Travis Thompson, a 21-year-old rapper out of Burien, brings his catchy lyricism and pulsing production back to Seattle in his latest tour. The concert comes with the release of his major label debut album, Reckless Endangerment, which is about being lost and taking risks alongside the people you care about. The music video for his new single, “God’s Favorite,” illustrates that clearly: Jesus decides to take a day off from business to smoke, rage, and club with Thompson and his friends. Showbox, $25
Fri, Sept 20
Cider by the Fire
To help ring in Seattle’s fall season, Chris Schwarz, executive chef of Tom Douglas Restaurants, pairs a five-course dinner with pours from Port Townsend’s Alpenfire Cider. In the lineup: tastes of Glow Aerlie Red Rosé and 3 Pommes, which blends together apple, pear, and quince. With dishes like smoked rabbit rillette, cider-braised pork ribs, and spiced honey duck breast (plus the rain that seems to have started even earlier than usual), fall feels right around the corner. Hot Stove Society, $125
Sept 20 & 21
Comedian Jordan Rock
You likely haven’t heard of Jordan Rock, but you’re certainly familiar with his older brother. Following Chris Rock in comedy can’t have been easy, but Jordan provides his own mellow and measured insights into dating, discrimination, and social media. Laughs Comedy Club, $15
Sat, Sept 21
Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival
The University of Washington’s Chinese, Hong Kong, and Taiwanese Overseas student associations host their annual Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival, providing an opportunity for attendees to honor loved ones and celebrate future aspirations on decorated paper lanterns that light up the sky. Expect a vibrant crowd, mooncakes, and games for all ages. UW Quad, Free
Sun, Sept 22
Cookbook Sale at Tavolàta
Bookworms and cookbook collectors, consider this a once-in-a-lifetime chance: The Friends of the Seattle Public Library will team up with Ethan Stowell Restaurants for a cookbook sale. Find specially donated culinary tomes at Tavolàta on Capitol Hill this Sunday with prices starting at a mere $4. Who knows, a vintage copy of Mastering the Art of French Cooking or an almost-new Milk Bar cookbook might just be in your future. What you definitely need: your own bag. And be prepared for a bit of a wait—space is limited. Tavolàta, Free
Sun, Sept 22
Cinema DNA: Get Out and the Black Perspective
For the cinephiles and horror fanatics, SIFF breaks down Jordan Peele’s film Get Out. The class—taught by novelist, screenwriter, and former Broadway assistant director Nicole Pouchet—examines the film’s inspirations, like Halloween and The Shining, as well as the ways Peele uses the genre for social commentary. SIFF Film Center, $20