Weekend What to Do September 20–22

Travis Thompson will play the Showbox this weekend, coinciding with the release of his first major label album. Image: Courtesy Travis Thompson / Ryan Mckinnon

Fri, Sept 20

Travis Thompson Reckless Endangerment Tour with ADÉ, Nyles Davis

Travis Thompson, a 21-year-old rapper out of Burien, brings his catchy lyricism and pulsing production back to Seattle in his latest tour. The concert comes with the release of his major label debut album, Reckless Endangerment, which is about being lost and taking risks alongside the people you care about. The music video for his new single, “God’s Favorite,” illustrates that clearly: Jesus decides to take a day off from business to smoke, rage, and club with Thompson and his friends. Showbox, $25

Fri, Sept 20

Cider by the Fire

To help ring in Seattle’s fall season, Chris Schwarz, executive chef of Tom Douglas Restaurants, pairs a five-course dinner with pours from Port Townsend’s Alpenfire Cider. In the lineup: tastes of Glow Aerlie Red Rosé and 3 Pommes, which blends together apple, pear, and quince. With dishes like smoked rabbit rillette, cider-braised pork ribs, and spiced honey duck breast (plus the rain that seems to have started even earlier than usual), fall feels right around the corner. Hot Stove Society, $125

Sept 20 & 21

Comedian Jordan Rock

You likely haven’t heard of Jordan Rock, but you’re certainly familiar with his older brother. Following Chris Rock in comedy can’t have been easy, but Jordan provides his own mellow and measured insights into dating, discrimination, and social media. Laughs Comedy Club, $15

Sat, Sept 21

Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival

The University of Washington’s Chinese, Hong Kong, and Taiwanese Overseas student associations host their annual Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival, providing an opportunity for attendees to honor loved ones and celebrate future aspirations on decorated paper lanterns that light up the sky. Expect a vibrant crowd, mooncakes, and games for all ages. UW Quad, Free

Sun, Sept 22

Cookbook Sale at Tavolàta

Bookworms and cookbook collectors, consider this a once-in-a-lifetime chance: The Friends of the Seattle Public Library will team up with Ethan Stowell Restaurants for a cookbook sale. Find specially donated culinary tomes at Tavolàta on Capitol Hill this Sunday with prices starting at a mere $4. Who knows, a vintage copy of Mastering the Art of French Cooking or an almost-new Milk Bar cookbook might just be in your future. What you definitely need: your own bag. And be prepared for a bit of a wait—space is limited. Tavolàta, Free

Sun, Sept 22

Cinema DNA: Get Out and the Black Perspective

For the cinephiles and horror fanatics, SIFF breaks down Jordan Peele’s film Get Out. The class—taught by novelist, screenwriter, and former Broadway assistant director Nicole Pouchet—examines the film’s inspirations, like Halloween and The Shining, as well as the ways Peele uses the genre for social commentary. SIFF Film Center, $20

