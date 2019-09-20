  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: A Pike Place Cidery and a Sandwich Sayonara

Seven dining developments on our radar this week.

By Annika Lindburg 9/20/2019 at 9:00am

Expect dishes like jerk spice duck wings from Teatro ZinZanni's new spot, Wheelhouse.

Image: Courtesy Wheelhouse/ Amber Fouts

Traffic Jam

Sandwich lovers, we have to talk. Delicatus is closing on October 18 after nine years. According to Eater Seattle, the Pioneer Square deli’s closure is due, in part, to the construction in the neighborhood and how the Seattle Department of Transportation handled it. The second location, by Benaroya Hall, will thankfully remain open. At least Delicatus will go out with a bang: On October 10 from 3 to 6, celebrate all that made it great at the aptly named Sandwich Junkie Get Down.

A James Beard Geography Lesson

This week the James Beard Foundation, giver of the industry’s most prestigious award for chefs and restaurants, announced a new lay of the land for its regional awards. The organization says it's reflecting population and demographic shifts, carving Texas, California, and New York state into their own regions. Locally, Washington chefs will now go up against their counterparts in Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii in the new Best Chef Northwest and Pacific category. Previously, the PNW was lumped in with more mountainous states, like Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. —Allecia Vermillion

Cider Sighting

Locust Cider’s Post Alley taproom is now open as of September 13, according to Locust's Instagram. The Woodinville cidery has been growing exponentially since its 2015 start: It revealed a Ballard location in 2018 and another, more recently, in West Seattle. The taproom is at Harbor Steps, right by the gum wall and Pike Place Market, aka a great spot to watch tourists with a cider slushy in hand.

Smoke and Mirrors 

No, the Barbeque Pit is not closing. According to Vanishing Seattle, the nine-year-old neighborhood fixture is relocating due to redevelopment in the Central District. Its last day will be on September 30, with plans to reopen in March 2020 on East Yesler, which is only a five-minute drive from the old location.

Market Madness

First a Whole Foods debuted a West Seattle location last week, and now a PCC Community Markets will reveal a renovated store on October 2. The California Ave biz has doubled in size and will be the world’s first grocery store to have sustainably sourced and nontoxic building materials, plus energy efficient systems. Make sure to look up when you enter—a canopy art installation made with reclaimed sail cloth by local Seattle artist Celeste Cooning will hang high. In honor of 30 years in West Seattle and the grand reopening, nab a 24-ounce bag of Tony’s coffee and some free bites if you’re one of the first 112 shoppers.

Second Act

Circus-comedy-cabaret show Teatro ZinZanni has a new trick up its sleeve: the Wheelhouse, a lodge-style restaurant and bar which will open mid-October in Woodinville. The menu's not yet set, but items like jerk spice duck wings and deviled eggs could make an appearance, along with beer on tap and local wines and spirits. Wheelhouse will be open daily, with brunch service beginning in the spring. The new digs are directly across the parking lot from Teatro's new-ish world headquarters—all the more reason to stop by before or after a show.

More Is More

Rejoice: Family-owned restaurant D’La Santa is expanding, reports Capitol Hill Seattle. The 10th Ave spot, known for its authentic Mexican food, plans to add a bar and patio to compensate for its growing popularity. Despite big changes, beloved dishes like chile en nogada and tlayuda oaxaquena (likened to Mexican pizza) aren't going anywhere. They'll be joined by a few additions—handmade green tortillas made with poblano peppers, for one—and more importantly, cocktails. Perfect for sipping out on the patio when the weather warms up...in eight months.

This Week in Food & Drink

Bring on the towering Big Max burgers: Eden Hill's more casual bistro sibling opens on Queen Anne today.

Xi'an Noodles, the U District's destination-worthy purveyor of chewy, hand-torn ribbons, now has a Westlake Center outpost.

"Porkstrami," twice-fried chicken wings, and hella agave cocktails have landed in West Seattle.

Want to know the identity of our 2019 Restaurant of the Year before the masses? Get yourself to Secret Supper.

From long-lived Salumi to brand-new Pacifica, 20 of our favorite restaurants in Seattle's most historic district.

Seared is what you might call the pinnacle of Cowbunga—a glitzy Saturday night affair with a whole lot of wagyu...and cake.

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Pike Place Cidery and a Sandwich Sayonara

09/20/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Desperately Seeking Somebody

Fashion Month

Best Bars

Home Away From Home

Home Away From Home

