  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Fall Festivities

The Best Seattle-Area Oktoberfests

Stein holding? A multitude of tubed meats? Hammerschlagen? An irrational amount of tuba? Oh, yes.

By Annika Lindburg 9/20/2019 at 9:30am

Oktoberfest season has arrived: Celebrate accordingly with a cold one.

Image: Courtesy Bold Hat Productions

Sept 20–22
Fremont Oktoberfest
The city’s largest beer festival returns with all the crowd favorites—stein hoisting, Texas chainsaw pumpkin carving, a DJ tower, and over 100 brews and ciders—along with a new ax-throwing event. Like dogs, puns, and beer? Dogtoberfest lands on Sunday. 3503 Phinney Ave, $25–$30

Sept 20–22
Kirkland Oktoberfest
If you feel the need to be transported, the seventh annual Kirkland Oktoberfest runs for three (mellower) days. Yeah, there’s a beer garden, with 20 or so German and local beers, and on Sunday the all-ages Great Kirkland Weiner Dog Races wiggle back. Marina Park Pavilion, $25–$30

Sept 20–28
Queen Anne Beerhall
Over the final two weekends, you get the usual American Oktoberfest suspects: live music, stein holding, Hammerschlagen, and a sausage-eating contest. But this little celebration, nestled in one of the city's quieter neighborhoods, also rolls out a DJ and live music by Stomping Ground and Prom Date Mixtape, a 1980s tribute band that covers everything from Devo to Madonna. Queen Anne Beerhall, Free

Sept 21
Hillman City Oktoberfest
Big Chickie and Slow Boat Tavern’s third annual Oktoberfest is a free and smaller alternative to more seismic parties. Slow Boat’s got the beer covered, while Big Chickie’s got the food down: spaetzle (small, egg-based dumplings) and rotkohl (red cabbage with apples). Big Chickie, Free

Sept 21–Oct 5
Rhein Haus
Capitol Hill’s caricature of a bierhalle already has German touchstones year-round—beer by the vat, sausages, Underberg—so to celebrate Rhein Haus brings in oompah bands and games. Fridays and Saturdays you can compete in stein holding contests (grab a liter, hold it at arm’s length until you can’t). Rhein Haus, Free

Oct 4–6
Oktoberfest Northwest
The 15th annual Oktoberfest has something (sorta) new: 1980s cover bands. Don’t worry, the blowout at the Washington State Fair Events Center has traditional music and Bavarian Bier-lympics on October 5, too. Not burly enough? There’s always Hammerschlagen, where you try to beat your opponent in driving a nail into a cross section of wood. Washington State Fair Events Center, $6–$12

Oct 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19
Leavenworth Oktoberfest
Leavenworth’s Oktoberfest is the closest you’ll get to Munich without a plane. The faux-Bavarian village has four venues and live entertainment and German food like brats and strudel. To understand how serious this is for the town, you need only know that each Saturday the mayor hosts a keg tapping ceremony. Various locations, $10–$20

Filed under
Leavenworth, Rhein Haus, Queen Anne Beerhall, Beer Festivals, Oktoberfest
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fall Festivities

The Best Seattle-Area Oktoberfests

09/20/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Pike Place Cidery and a Sandwich Sayonara

09/20/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 20–22

09/20/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Noodle Notices

The Excellent Xi'an Noodles Opened a Second Location at Westlake

09/19/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Queen Anne's Eden Hill Provisions Slings Its First Burger on Friday

09/19/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 20–22

09/20/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Film Reviews

Here You Go: 6 Movies from Local Sightings Film Festival, Reviewed

09/19/2019 By Stefan Milne

Better Living Through Poetry

Three Poetry Books from Local Presses Made the National Book Awards Longlist

09/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bone Up

The Coolest Thing About the New Burke Isn't the Huge Mastodon

09/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 16–19

09/16/2019 By Courtney Cummings, Lily Hansen, and Stefan Milne

TV Review

Netflix’s Unbelievable Is Not So Hard to Believe

09/13/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Desperately Seeking Somebody

Will a New Seattle-Specific Dating App Help You Find Love?

09/19/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Transit, Interrupted

Seattle Squeeze 2.0? Downtown Light Rail Stations Will Close Several Days This Fall.

09/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe