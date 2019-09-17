Cowabunga Classes Up the Joint with a Night of Steak and Cake

Seared: A swanky affair dedicated to all things wagyu. Image: Lauren Shelzam

Cowabunga is a three-day meat-fueled feast of epic proportions, but Seared is what you might call the pinnacle—a glitzy Saturday night affair with a whole lot of wagyu...and cake. Last year, this centerpiece event saw next-level drag performances, a sky-high caramelized plantain cake from Cubes Baking Co., plus maximally adorned skewers and fancied-up burgers. It's back for the third time this year, with another impressive set of Seattle chefs in tow.

Come 7:30, the big tent at the South Lake Union Discovery Center will host the likes of Jack Timmons (the Jack behind smoke-driven empire Jack's BBQ); Heong Soon Park of Pike Place's Korean gem, Chan; and Josh Delgado of French bistro Le Coin. Folks from Gold Bar, Tula Bene Pastaria and Chophouse, Alderbrook Resort, and Ethan Stowell's steak frites–focused Red Cow will also be there. And count us excited to see what Ryuichi Nakano—star sushi chef and former owner of Kisaku—is bringing to the table, too.

Safe to say swanky steak house vibes will be maxed out—hell, there's even a baked potato bar. But you might want to leave some room. Once you've had your fill of all kinds of wagyu, Cakeabunga—a layered cake face-off between Beach Bakery and Cakes of Paradise—takes the spotlight.

To get in on this gluttonous shindig, you should snatch up a ticket ($125–$150) soon—this one's been known to sell out. Find those right over here. Looking to fill your weekend with even more beef? Cowabunga, thankfully, has a whole slew of events, from a surf and turf extravaganza to a chill barbecue cookout.

Countdown to Cowabunga: 10 days.