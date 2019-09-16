What to Do After Work September 16–19

Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin descend on Book Larder Monday night to discuss their new cookbook. Image: Courtesy Penguin Random House

Mon, Sept 16

The New Pie Author Talk

If your favorite dessert isn’t pie, it will be after this Book Larder event. Authors Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin are certified pie pros with over 500 baking awards—including Best of Show at the 2017 National Pie Championships. Safe to say these baked goods go way beyond your grandma's apple pie, featuring flavors like Tahitian pineapple and mocha mystery. On Monday night, Taylor and Arguin will demonstrate one of the techniques from their new cookbook and fill in the blanks for all of your pie-baking questions. Book Larder, Free

Mon, Sept 16

Night Moves

It takes more than a little confidence to filch your band’s name from a Bob Seger hit from 1976 and then not fully, ironically disassociate yourself from Seger’s style. Indeed, without sounding anything like a cover band, or even a descendent, Night Moves, an indie band out of Minneapolis, twines together pop rock hooks with the heartland’s strum and twang. Tractor Tavern, $12

Sept 16 & 17

National Theatre Live: Fleabag

Before there was Fleabag, an eight-time Emmy-nominated Amazon series, there was Fleabag, a one-woman play premiering at the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge once again takes on the titular role, recounting the story of a young narcissistic Londoner struggling to keep her guinea pig-themed cafe afloat after the semi-accidental death of her best friend. Waller-Bridge gives such a thrilling performance, you won’t even realize the production isn’t actually live. SIFF Film Center, $20

Wed, Sept 18

The Body Lives Its Undoing

Town Hall Seattle and Benaroya Research Institute are teaming up for a visual art and poetry exhibition aimed towards communicating the experiences of those with autoimmune diseases to the rest of the world. A group of physicians, researchers, patients, and caregivers join lead poet Suzanne Edison in an interactive program that provides an abstract look at autoimmunity. All proceeds from sales of Edison’s book, The Body Lives Its Undoing, benefit Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason. Town Hall, $5

Thu, Sept 19 (thru Oct 6)

Blood Water Paint

Joy McCullough’s Blood Water Paint (a play, later adapted into a novel) tells the story of Artemisia Gentileschi, a 17th century Italian painter. After a tutor rapes her, Gentileschi takes him to trial (the real transcripts still exist), which McCullough folds together with Gentileschi consulting her favorite painting subjects—two Biblical women. This Macha Theatre production adds new, aerial choreography to the piece. 12th Avenue Arts, $25–$30

Thu, Sept 19

Vegan Feast at How to Cook a Wolf

Don't be fooled by the carnivorous name of this Ethan Stowell restaurant—there are all kinds of vegetable-focused offerings to be found. As further proof, How to Cook a Wolf is throwing a vegan dinner put on by chef Nicole Matson and wine director Meg Posey. Some promised dishes include sweet corn and potato ravioli and beet tartare with lemon aioli—each course paired with a natural Pacific Northwest wine. To finish the night off: acai panna cotta with fermented blackberry and seed crumble. How to Cook a Wolf, $95