  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 16–19

Fleabag returns to the stage, Town Hall merges art and poetry in an autoimmune benefit, and a 17th century painter takes her rapist to trial.

By Courtney Cummings, Lily Hansen, and Stefan Milne 9/16/2019 at 8:00am

Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin descend on Book Larder Monday night to discuss their new cookbook.

Image: Courtesy Penguin Random House

Mon, Sept 16
The New Pie Author Talk
If your favorite dessert isn’t pie, it will be after this Book Larder event. Authors Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin are certified pie pros with over 500 baking awards—including Best of Show at the 2017 National Pie Championships. Safe to say these baked goods go way beyond your grandma's apple pie, featuring flavors like Tahitian pineapple and mocha mystery. On Monday night, Taylor and Arguin will demonstrate one of the techniques from their new cookbook and fill in the blanks for all of your pie-baking questions. Book Larder, Free

Mon, Sept 16
Night Moves
It takes more than a little confidence to filch your band’s name from a Bob Seger hit from 1976 and then not fully, ironically disassociate yourself from Seger’s style. Indeed, without sounding anything like a cover band, or even a descendent, Night Moves, an indie band out of Minneapolis, twines together pop rock hooks with the heartland’s strum and twang. Tractor Tavern, $12

Sept 16 & 17
National Theatre Live: Fleabag
Before there was Fleabag, an eight-time Emmy-nominated Amazon series, there was Fleabag, a one-woman play premiering at the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge once again takes on the titular role, recounting the story of a young narcissistic Londoner struggling to keep her guinea pig-themed cafe afloat after the semi-accidental death of her best friend. Waller-Bridge gives such a thrilling performance, you won’t even realize the production isn’t actually live. SIFF Film Center, $20

Wed, Sept 18
The Body Lives Its Undoing
Town Hall Seattle and Benaroya Research Institute are teaming up for a visual art and poetry exhibition aimed towards communicating the experiences of those with autoimmune diseases to the rest of the world. A group of physicians, researchers, patients, and caregivers join lead poet Suzanne Edison in an interactive program that provides an abstract look at autoimmunity. All proceeds from sales of Edison’s book, The Body Lives Its Undoing, benefit Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason. Town Hall, $5

Thu, Sept 19 (thru Oct 6)
Blood Water Paint
Joy McCullough’s Blood Water Paint (a play, later adapted into a novel) tells the story of Artemisia Gentileschi, a 17th century Italian painter. After a tutor rapes her, Gentileschi takes him to trial (the real transcripts still exist), which McCullough folds together with Gentileschi consulting her favorite painting subjects—two Biblical women. This Macha Theatre production adds new, aerial choreography to the piece. 12th Avenue Arts, $25–$30

Thu, Sept 19
Vegan Feast at How to Cook a Wolf
Don't be fooled by the carnivorous name of this Ethan Stowell restaurant—there are all kinds of vegetable-focused offerings to be found. As further proof, How to Cook a Wolf is throwing a vegan dinner put on by chef Nicole Matson and wine director Meg Posey. Some promised dishes include sweet corn and potato ravioli and beet tartare with lemon aioli—each course paired with a natural Pacific Northwest wine. To finish the night off: acai panna cotta with fermented blackberry and seed crumble. How to Cook a Wolf, $95

Filed under
Concerts, Art Exhibits, Siff Cinema, 12th Avenue Arts, Town Hall, Tractor Tavern, How to Cook a Wolf, Cookbooks, Book Larder, Weekly Events
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Smokehouse Lady Jaye Opens This Wednesday in West Seattle

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Countdown to #CowabungaSEA

Cowabunga Classes Up the Joint with a Night of Steak and Cake

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Pioneer Square Right Now

09/16/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 16–19

09/16/2019 By Courtney Cummings, Lily Hansen, and Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Sushi Scandal and a Vegetarian Comeback

09/13/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 13–15

09/13/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 16–19

09/16/2019 By Courtney Cummings, Lily Hansen, and Stefan Milne

TV Review

Netflix’s Unbelievable Is Not So Hard to Believe

09/13/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 13–15

09/13/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Hear Here

3 Local Albums to Listen to This September

09/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Theater Review

Is God Is Offers a New Take on the Revenge Plot

09/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 9–12

09/09/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

News & City Life

Transit, Interrupted

Seattle Squeeze 2.0? Downtown Light Rail Stations Will Close Several Days This Fall.

09/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Travel & Outdoors

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe