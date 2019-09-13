Weekend What to Do September 13–15

Pack your syrup: The Maple Daddies sketch group will perform at SketchFest's 20th anniversary this weekend. Image: Courtesy Maple Daddies / Katie Auld

Fri, Sept 13

Bleeps+Loops:SPACE

At the end of a long week, lying down might be the first thing on your agenda. Bleeps+Loops offers contemplation and a soundtrack with SPACE, a meditative planetarium experience. Attendees are encouraged to bring pillows and lie back while a group of performers aid the meditative process with synthesizers and starry visuals projected above. Chapel Performance Space, $5–$15 donation

Sat, Sept 14

SketchFest Seattle: Maple Daddies

It’s the 20th anniversary of SketchFest Seattle this year, and the lineup is definitely primed to send you home laughing, be it by well­­-timed humor or just sheer awkwardness. One of the groups to look out for is Maple Daddies, who promise to be the four dads you never knew you wanted. Whether it’s sing-alongs or absurd character work, sticky situations are guaranteed. Market Theater, $15

Sat, Sept 14

Grilled Cheese Grand Prix

The cheesy sandwich popup is back for its third annual food truck celebration. This year at South Lake Union’s Saturday Market, 10 trucks will be grilling up for the competition—including Hapa Food Co. (with its signature rainbow sammie), newcomer Odin Star, Off the Rez, Piroshky Piroshky, and the Grilled Cheese Experience. Purveyors not participating in the competition, but there for your other dietary needs: Sugar and Spoon, Seeking Kombucha, and Frelard Tamales. South Lake Union, Free

Sat, Sept 14

Emerald City Blues Live with Brother Yusef

The Emerald City Blues Festival (Sept 13–15) returns for the first time since 2011 and one of this year's events brings guitarist Brother Yusef and his fatback blues back to Seattle. It's energetic enough for the dance floor, but rhythmically-challenged attendees can relax in the upstairs loft and watch from above. Washington Hall, $35

Sept 14 & 15

Greenlake Oktoberfest

Break out your lederhosen: Greenlake goes German this year with its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration. Local Washington brewers like Fremont Brewery and Locust Cider will supply the drinks, while German food vendors serve up brats and pretzels with all the fixings. Live music, dancing, and weiner dog races are in store, too. No surprise here: Don’t bring your kids—this beer fest’s 21-plus. 72nd St and Woodlawn Ave, $25

Sept 14 & 15

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias

The 2019 Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias are two yearly festivals celebrating the independence of several Latin American countries. This year includes an added health care focus—in particular, increasing accessibility to Latinx communities. Saturday’s South Park festival includes a parade, cultural celebration, and free health screenings. There will also be live music, food, and art at Seattle Center across both days in partnership with Seattle Center Festál. South Park and Seattle Center, Free