  1. Travel & Outdoors
  2. Northwest Travel

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

From tucked-away tree houses to subterranean abodes, who can resist a PNW getaway?

By Lily Hansen 9/11/2019 at 9:00am

Redmond Tree House

Nestled between two fir trees in the suburbs of Redmond sits a floating hideaway 15 feet above the ground. Accessible only by a spiral staircase, the 280-square-foot tree house boasts a loft, three beds, a fireplace, and two balconies. Guests who wander the property’s seemingly endless trails often find themselves face-to-face with some of the owner's numerous pets that roam the area, including one very friendly feline. Bonus: You don’t have to leave the tree house to use the restroom.

Walla Walla Concrete Jungle

Don’t be fooled by the minimalist interior, this Airbnb is full of history. Constructed from Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot beams, recycled angle iron, structural timbers from a Lowden grain storage bin, and an elementary school's steel trusses, the home exemplifies environmentally conscious craftsmanship. A quick bike ride leads to the center of Washington’s wine capital, or for a more mellow dining experience, a fully stocked kitchen and wood-fired stove make staying in equally tempting.

Salmon Bay Tugboat

Built in 1927, this canal-dwelling home is, quite literally, a (functioning) relic. Affectionately named Sally S, the 75-foot tugboat retains all of its vintage charm despite recently undergoing a major face-lift. A king-size bed and custom walk-in shower make for an extravagant boat life, which likewise extends outdoors on the spacious deck, with a wooden dining table for four and private barbecue. A stairway on the bow takes you to the wheelhouse where you can play captain and watch other boats go by.

Chelan Hobbit Haven

Circular doorways, a workbench with rustic tools, and a grass-covered roof: This is the ideal escape for diehard Tolkien fans. The home, which is only accessible by a 100-yard uphill hike, is an intimate glamping experience with unparalleled Columbia Gorge views. With the nearest neighbor situated six acres away, there’s plenty to discover in this makeshift Middle Earth.

Granite Falls Riverside Cabin

Sitting high on a rocky canyon in the dense forest of the North Cascades, nature abounds at this quintessential Pacific Northwest cottage. Originally built as a fishing cabin in the 1970s, the wooden oasis overlooks a rushing creek and is just a short drive from some of Washington's best hikes. When the weather's not cooperating, renters spend their days playing board games or perusing the home’s impressive vinyl collection. The upstairs hammock's perfect for a midday snooze; the outdoor hot tub serves as a much-needed reward after a long day of hiking.

Whidbey Island Beachfront Cottage

Is there anything more exhilarating than having 24/7 access to your own private beach? Perched on the edge of a cliff in Greenbank, this modern home obliges. At the top of the cliff, guests can take in 180-degree views of Mount Baker, the Cascades, and Holmes Harbor. Down a lush green trail toward the bottom of the property lies over 200 yards of private beach access. Just a few blocks away, a slice of triple berry pie from Greenbank Farms makes the whole stay even sweeter.

Leavenworth Family Abode

At 6,000 square feet, this Airbnb is built for far more than a family of four. The five-bedroom and five-and-a-half bath home’s most distinctive decor, handcrafted Aspen log furniture, provides ample space for a full-blown family reunion. Other perks: two oversize decks which tower over the Wenatchee River, an infrared sauna with color-changing LED lights, a temperature-controlled wine bar, and a basement game room for kids and adults of any age.

Lopez Island Cliffside Lodge

It’s all about the view at this Hunter Bay dwelling—and the interior isn’t half bad either. Located atop a 170-foot bluff, the home's two decks and adjacent cabana provide a 270-degree view of the calm waters below. Inside, a hot tub resides in the corner of the master bedroom, while red-tiled countertops in the kitchen add an old-school touch to the recently installed stainless steel Samsung appliances. An extensive entertainment setup rounds it all out, meaning you’ll never miss a Seahawks game—even when you’re away from home.

Filed under
Cabins, Road Trips, Weekend Getaways, Airbnb
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Countdown to #CowabungaSea

Cowabunga Ups the Ante on All Things Surf 'N' Turf

09/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

Seattle's 100 Best Restaurants Right Now

09/10/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

BYO Matching Jackets

A Members-Only Dining Club Is Coming to Seattle

09/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

CRITIC’S PICKS

The Best Restaurants on First Hill Right Now

09/09/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 9–12

09/09/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Opening Dispatch

Thick, Roman-Style Pizza and Cocktails Arrive Downtown Today

09/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

Is God Is Offers a New Take on the Revenge Plot

09/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 9–12

09/09/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do September 6–8

09/06/2019 By Stefan Milne and Courtney Cummings

Blessed Be the Fruit

Elliott Bay Book Co. Is Throwing a Midnight Party for The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel

09/05/2019 By Lily Hansen

First Thursday

5 Art Shows to See in Seattle This September

09/04/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work September 3–5

09/03/2019 By Lily Hansen and Courtney Cummings

News & City Life

Transit, Interrupted

Seattle Squeeze 2.0? Downtown Light Rail Stations Will Close Several Days This Fall.

09/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Fashion Month

Channel Your Inner Style Maven: September Is Fashion Month

09/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Best Bars

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Travel & Outdoors

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

9:00am By Lily Hansen

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

9:00am By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe