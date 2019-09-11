8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

Nestled between two fir trees in the suburbs of Redmond sits a floating hideaway 15 feet above the ground. Accessible only by a spiral staircase, the 280-square-foot tree house boasts a loft, three beds, a fireplace, and two balconies. Guests who wander the property’s seemingly endless trails often find themselves face-to-face with some of the owner's numerous pets that roam the area, including one very friendly feline. Bonus: You don’t have to leave the tree house to use the restroom.

Don’t be fooled by the minimalist interior, this Airbnb is full of history. Constructed from Umatilla Chemical Weapons Depot beams, recycled angle iron, structural timbers from a Lowden grain storage bin, and an elementary school's steel trusses, the home exemplifies environmentally conscious craftsmanship. A quick bike ride leads to the center of Washington’s wine capital, or for a more mellow dining experience, a fully stocked kitchen and wood-fired stove make staying in equally tempting.

Built in 1927, this canal-dwelling home is, quite literally, a (functioning) relic. Affectionately named Sally S, the 75-foot tugboat retains all of its vintage charm despite recently undergoing a major face-lift. A king-size bed and custom walk-in shower make for an extravagant boat life, which likewise extends outdoors on the spacious deck, with a wooden dining table for four and private barbecue. A stairway on the bow takes you to the wheelhouse where you can play captain and watch other boats go by.

Circular doorways, a workbench with rustic tools, and a grass-covered roof: This is the ideal escape for diehard Tolkien fans. The home, which is only accessible by a 100-yard uphill hike, is an intimate glamping experience with unparalleled Columbia Gorge views. With the nearest neighbor situated six acres away, there’s plenty to discover in this makeshift Middle Earth.

Sitting high on a rocky canyon in the dense forest of the North Cascades, nature abounds at this quintessential Pacific Northwest cottage. Originally built as a fishing cabin in the 1970s, the wooden oasis overlooks a rushing creek and is just a short drive from some of Washington's best hikes. When the weather's not cooperating, renters spend their days playing board games or perusing the home’s impressive vinyl collection. The upstairs hammock's perfect for a midday snooze; the outdoor hot tub serves as a much-needed reward after a long day of hiking.

Is there anything more exhilarating than having 24/7 access to your own private beach? Perched on the edge of a cliff in Greenbank, this modern home obliges. At the top of the cliff, guests can take in 180-degree views of Mount Baker, the Cascades, and Holmes Harbor. Down a lush green trail toward the bottom of the property lies over 200 yards of private beach access. Just a few blocks away, a slice of triple berry pie from Greenbank Farms makes the whole stay even sweeter.

At 6,000 square feet, this Airbnb is built for far more than a family of four. The five-bedroom and five-and-a-half bath home’s most distinctive decor, handcrafted Aspen log furniture, provides ample space for a full-blown family reunion. Other perks: two oversize decks which tower over the Wenatchee River, an infrared sauna with color-changing LED lights, a temperature-controlled wine bar, and a basement game room for kids and adults of any age.

It’s all about the view at this Hunter Bay dwelling—and the interior isn’t half bad either. Located atop a 170-foot bluff, the home's two decks and adjacent cabana provide a 270-degree view of the calm waters below. Inside, a hot tub resides in the corner of the master bedroom, while red-tiled countertops in the kitchen add an old-school touch to the recently installed stainless steel Samsung appliances. An extensive entertainment setup rounds it all out, meaning you’ll never miss a Seahawks game—even when you’re away from home.