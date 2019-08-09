Weekend What to Do August 9–11

Rockin' since 2011, soul outfit Diggin' Dirt has had a few lineup alterations and genre expansions, but their charisma has been unfaltering. Image: Oleg Ovechkin

Fri, Aug 9

Free Tacos

Stressful work week? Beer and free tacos can remedy that. The folks at Qt Food Truck are bringing the tortilla, pico de gallo, and guacamole cavalry to West Seattle’s Ounces Taproom Friday night. Each customer will be rationed two free beef, pork, chicken, or vegetarian tacos. (Ounces' beer and cider will cost you.) If you’re the type who wants to match your outfit to your dinner plate, apparel purveyor High on Tacos will also be on hand to deck you out. Ounces Taproom, Free

Fri, Aug 9

The Highsteppers, Diggin’ Dirt

Soul groups Highsteppers and Diggin’ Dirt boast many overlapping and endearing qualities—vocal control even in improvisation, willingness to experiment outside of their genre, infectious bliss. The former is an R&B ten-piece headed by three badass women and the latter, an eight-member (thanks to the horn addition) bold troupe that dabbles in reggae and afrobeat undertones. The Royal Room, $12

Sat, Aug 10

Art Attack—Summer of Color

As a part of Georgetown’s Art Attack, this four-owner studio on Airport Way flaunts its color-centric, abstract expressionism. The artists have their own niches—Ferrel’s spatial exploration, Bryant’s geometric preferences—that form the vortex of bright, otherworldly canvasses and textural experimentation. DJ Luscious Lizard Lips provides a soundtrack for those browsing the gallery with the help of his Theremin, and buses will scoot folks to other events in the neighborhood. Illumination Studio #305, Free

Fri & Sat

Yogi Paliwal

Yogi Paliwal isn’t your typical comedian. Void of raunch and strained self-deprecation, the Bellevue native instead begs audience members to think. Paliwal’s pun-heavy sets grapple with body issues, race inequities, even his family’s Microsoft and Google jobs (he finds a career in comedy equally, and shamelessly, admirable) in a sincere, humanizing way. Club Comedy Seattle, $15

All Weekend

Theo S’mores Days

Theo Chocolate is getting in on the National S’mores Day action by assembling and toasting neatly stacked marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker treats at its Fremont outpost. Swap out the campfire for a chocolate factory and join them on Friday for a party complete with music, games, a “s’mores-themed” photo booth, and free samples from the daily sweets repository. Don’t worry if you miss the kickoff party—made-to-order s’mores will be available all weekend long. Theo Chocolate, $4 each

All Weekend

Cassandro, the Exotico!

The world of exotico wrestling can be a bit jarring: Glammed-up fighters, with bedazzled trains worthy of wedding gowns and meticulously applied makeup, fling themselves across the ring. Wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, who fights under the moniker Cassandro, is anything but stereotypical—strutting to “I Will Survive” in his matching knee pads and crotch covering set, clutching his teddy bear while showing off 11 years of sobriety tags. Filmed over five years, this candid documentary by Marie Losier profiles Armendáriz, showing the less glamorous side of Mexican wrestling—the injuries, the historical homophobia—without dimming his light. Northwest Film Forum, $12