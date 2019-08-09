This Week in Restaurant News: We Totally Want to Join Brandi Carlile's Wine Club

Iron Chef Morimoto announced the third location for his Momosan restaurants—our very own Chinatown–International District. Image: Momosan Seattle

When Wine-ing Is a Good Thing

Brandi Carlile’s new wine club, XOBC Cellars, slings Rhône-style, Walla Walla-grown rosé, syrah, and grenache—all for a good cause. Proceeds go to the singer-songwriter’s nonprofit, the Looking Out Foundation. Formed by Carlile and her bandmates in 2008, Looking Out has been a financial beneficiary of the songwriter’s shows, raking in a dollar for every ticket sold—proving she can do more than just win Grammys, form powerhouse country groups, and throw together music festivals. Memberships for the wine club start under $200, and the feel-good factor, well, that's priceless.

Brian Clevenger Punches Up West Seattle's Dining Scene

As of this week the prolific restaurateur has six eateries under his belt. Chef Brian Clevenger adds Haymaker to his repertoire of pasta-pronounced restaurants, though this West Seattle spot is decidedly more cuisine agnostic: Sure, there are the Italian-inspired standbys, but, says a press release, Clevenger has more freedom to explore American fare. That could be a New York steak with fries and bone marrow, grilled Copper River salmon, or a happy hour burger. Cocktails, local beer and wine—all will be very much poured at the 50-seat space, which will introduce brunch in the next few weeks (breakfast sandos! hash browns! chicken fried steak!).

And the Secret Ingredient Is…Ramen in Chinatown–International District

A ridiculous selection of sake, playful izakaya dishes, ramen—Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto is bringing his iconic Japanese American fusion and razor-sharp technique to the Emerald City with Momosan Seattle. Housed in the Chinatown–International District, Momosan is set to open its Publix building doors in September. Adopting the energy of the Waikiki Beach and New York locations, this Hiroshima-inspired comfort food joint is Morimoto’s most personal project yet.

Fish-Friendly Beer

Two Beers Brewing founder Joel VandenBrink isn’t new to the world of environmental stewardship. The company released its Wonderland Trail IPA in 2015 to benefit the Washington Trails Association. Now, however, VandenBrink's sights are set on the marine world—specifically, the declining killer whale and salmon populations. By switching to salmon-safe hops—which essentially means transitioning to a more conscious land management model by limiting pesticide use and reducing harmful stormwater runoff—Two Beers is hoping to raise awareness (and some cash) for the SeaDoc Society. Branded with expectedly adorable orcas, the Southern Resident Killer Whale IPA hit stores in June, replete with notes of grapefruit, pineapple, and light pine, reports Washington Beer Blog.

Vietnamese Cuisine, Island Style

Here's yet another reason to visit Bainbridge Island besides the beautiful ferry ride: a new family-owned, French-inspired Vietnamese restaurant. Siblings Trinh and Thai Nguyen—one a self-taught cook, the other classically trained—are giving the restaurant biz a shot after watching their parents run Pho T and N in Poulsbo for over a decade. Set to open later this summer, Ba Sa will serve dishes like the restaurant’s namesake: catfish as ca kho to, plus varieties of pho, banh mi, and bun cha ha noi. The next generation of Nguyens meld their commitment to tradition with modern creativity; it's certainly worth a swift boat ride.

This Week in Food & Drink

For your outdoor party agenda: Jack's BBQ brings hella ribs, music, and games to its original outpost this Saturday.

It’s been a hot one—cool off with the Disney-born frozen pineapple dessert, in any of its wondrous forms.

Former Seattle Sounder Fredy Montero brings uber fresh Colombian beans to Roosevelt with his new coffee shop.

Lowrider is now dishing out slices of cookie cake—a beautifully monstrous dessert with 53 cookies and layers of frosting.

The folks behind Montana and Nacho Borrocho are responsible for Pike/Pine’s October addition, a bar specializing in frozen wine-based cocktails and natural wines.

Treat yourself to a post-work drink (or two) at these U Village happy hours.