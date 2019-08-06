Jack's BBQ Is Throwing a Meaty Music Fest on August 10

Get yourself ready for a meaty festival. Image: Jack's BBQ

So we cram a lot of festivals into the fleeting Seattle summer—we have to! Well, here's another one to add to your outdoor party agenda. On Saturday, August 10, Jack's BBQ will host the Low and Slow Festival in honor of the barbecue joint's fifth anniversary.

For five years, the south of SoDo restaurant has been feeding the masses its Texas-style 'cue: smoked brisket, big beef ribs, jalapeno-cheddar sausages, hot hush puppies, pickles to combat tender, unctuous meats. Just add live bands, games, and a whole mess of drinks from frozen margs to Shiner Bock beer.

Aside from a beautiful gluttony of food—ahem, Jack's BBQ owner and pit master Jack Timmons will be cooking up a whole steer for the event—music will provide the sonic revelry. KEXP's DJ Greg Vandy, host of The Roadhouse, will be spinning tunes throughout the day, while a lineup of live bands like Prom Queen, Brent Amaker Death Squad, HYWAYS, Led Zeppelin Tribute band Custard Pie, and the Texas Piano Man himself Robert Ellis round out the event's audio entertainment.

Low and Slow Festival

August 10, noon–10pm, $25 ($35 at the door)

Jack's BBQ, 3924 Airport Way S, ages 21 and up only