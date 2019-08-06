  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Ticket Alert

Jack's BBQ Is Throwing a Meaty Music Fest on August 10

The inaugural Low and Slow Festival is a taste of how the South parties.

By Rosin Saez 8/6/2019 at 8:00am

Get yourself ready for a meaty festival.

Image: Jack's BBQ

So we cram a lot of festivals into the fleeting Seattle summer—we have to! Well, here's another one to add to your outdoor party agenda. On Saturday, August 10, Jack's BBQ will host the Low and Slow Festival in honor of the barbecue joint's fifth anniversary.

For five years, the south of SoDo restaurant has been feeding the masses its Texas-style 'cue: smoked brisket, big beef ribs, jalapeno-cheddar sausages, hot hush puppies, pickles to combat tender, unctuous meats. Just add live bands, games, and a whole mess of drinks from frozen margs to Shiner Bock beer.

Aside from a beautiful gluttony of food—ahem, Jack's BBQ owner and pit master Jack Timmons will be cooking up a whole steer for the event—music will provide the sonic revelry. KEXP's DJ Greg Vandy, host of The Roadhouse, will be spinning tunes throughout the day, while a lineup of live bands like Prom Queen, Brent Amaker Death Squad, HYWAYS, Led Zeppelin Tribute band Custard Pie, and the Texas Piano Man himself Robert Ellis round out the event's audio entertainment.

Low and Slow Festival
August 10, noon–10pm, $25 ($35 at the door)
Jack's BBQ, 3924 Airport Way S, ages 21 and up only

Filed under
Festivals, Barbecue, Ticket Alert, Jack's Bbq
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Jack's BBQ

$$ Barbecue Multiple Locations

Meat snobs used to scoff that Seattle had no good barbecue. Then Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker outside his SoDo roadhouse (with su...

Eat & Drink

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

9:00am By Sam Jones

Ticket Alert

Jack's BBQ Is Throwing a Meaty Music Fest on August 10

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Summer Swirls

Escape the Heat: Where to Find Dole Whip Around Seattle

08/05/2019 By Anna Coumou

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

08/05/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Coming Soon

New Bar La Dive Brings Natural Wine and Frozen Drinks to Pike/Pine

08/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Butchers and Brunch in Ballard

08/02/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

08/05/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 2–4

08/02/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Festival Season

Chong the Nomad Plays the Chinatown–International District Block Party

08/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

Art Walking

6 Art Shows to See in Seattle This August

07/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Sam Jones

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 29–August 1

07/29/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

9:00am By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe