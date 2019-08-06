A coconut, lime, and mango slushy loaded with rum? Sounds like summer at Ba Bar. Image: Courtesy Ba Bar

Eric and Sophie Banh’s three Vietnamese joints are equal parts street food mecca, patisserie, and bar—which means you can simultaneously slurp some pho, sip on an old fashioned, and devour housemade macarons or croissants (if you get there early enough, that is). The happy hour menu boasts house cocktails for under $10, like an Angus Stinger—scotch, creme de menthe, Angostura bitters—and a fancied up whiskey highball, as well as small plates of chicken wings, pate chaud, and five-buck fries with garlic aioli. Mon–Fri 3–6, Sat & Sun 3–5

This franchise is all over the West Coast, and rightfully so. Happy hour pub food comes with a twist—armadillo eggs (think jalapeno, cream cheese, and bacony goodness), barbecue chicken quesadillas—accompanied by your pick of IPAs, malt liquor, and milk stout. Beers, well drinks, and house wines—just $4—can be chased with the homey tavern’s cheap eats. Like, four-dollars-a-burger cheap. Mon–Fri 3–6, Daily 9–close

Mac and cheese balls, falafel bites, and mushroom toast for the more health-conscious—this American eatery has got it covered. Known for its wide-ranging whiskey selection, the nationwide chain refers to its burgers as an “enlightening experience,” and with toppings ranging from bone marrow butter to fig marmalade to spicy porter mustard, it’s easy to believe them. The daily “Hoppy Hour” includes $2 off any pour from the 40-strong selection of taps, as well as $5 bloody mary and mimosa steals during weekend brunch. Daily 2–6 and 9–close

Freshly-opened and definitely gush-worthy, Mr. West expanded north just this month after its downtown all-day cafe took Instagram (and our taste buds) by storm. Matcha cocktails, rows upon rows of wine, and the wildly popular frosé are among fan favorites. If you hit the after-work sweet spot, $10 off bottles, marked down cheesemonger boards, and $7 aperitifs will be at your fingertips. Mon–Fri 4–7

The beloved local juicery fits right in among the trendy boutiques and coffee shops at U Village, and we’re sure the $7.50 moscow mules and Porch Swings have nothing to do with it. Hungry? Ma’ono has a counter inside for all of your fried chicken needs. Charismatic murals by Stacey Rozich, a family-friendly atmosphere (they make a wicked ginger beer ice cream float), and consistently lively staff offer a refreshing break from the frenzy of shoppers just outside the door. Daily 4–6

Already tried these joints out, and willing to go for a little walk? Mamma Melina and Ravenna Brewing aren’t too far away.