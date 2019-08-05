  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

An ex-Mormon makes bedroom music, restaurants celebrate RBG, and SIFF screens a documentary for feline fanatics.

By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 8/5/2019 at 8:00am

Ritt Momney leaves his Mormon past behind him at the Crocodile Back Bar this Tuesday.

Image: Courtesy James Kowalski

Mon, Aug 5
Paul Park
The 17th book from Williams College professor Paul Park, A City Made of Words, collects eight short stories, which parse the fragility of the human ego. In “A Resistance to Theory,” competition drives postmodern literary students to wage bloody wars against one another, while “A Short History of Science Fiction, or The Microscopic Eye” chronicles a fan’s encounter with a man whose mental state has deteriorated since he first caught a glimpse of the ancient cities of Mars. University Book Store, Free

Tue, Aug 6
Ritt Momney
Jack Rutter, aka Ritt Momney, makes lo-fi indie-folk in his bedroom. Originating as the passion project of five high school students from Salt Lake City, Rutter decided to keep making music on his own after his bandmates left for their Mormon missions. His debut album, Her and All of My Friends, sees Rutter step away from his religious upbringing, tackling issues of love, loss, and finding his independence. The Crocodile Back Bar, $15

Aug 7 & 8 (thru Aug 31)
Lungs
A couple contemplates the implications of having a child in Duncan Macmillan’s Lungs. The production is simple: no set, no costume changes, and no scene changes. For an hour and a half, two actors discuss what it means for the planet, for society, to add another person. While opening night isn’t until Saturday, previews begin Wednesday. 12th Avenue Arts, $25

Thu, Aug 8
Kedi
No one’s exactly sure how many stray cats wander the streets of Istanbul, but most guess it’s somewhere in the hundreds of thousands. Kedi, an audience favorite documentary at SIFF 2016, glimpses the age-old city through the eyes of its freely roaming feline population. Whether it’s a chance encounter with a calico on the street or a talented tabby committed to reducing a restaurant’s rodent infestation, clearly these cats hold great cultural significance to the city. Even better, the film is being shown on National Cat Day. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14

All s'mine.

Image: Courtesy Bakery Nouveau

All Week
National S’mores Week at Bakery Nouveau
S’mines are a curveball take on the campfire classic we all know as s’mores. Bakery Nouveau is overhauling standard store-bought graham crackers, chocolate bars, and marshmallows for the national “holiday,” subbing in shortbread, chocolate ganache, housemade chocolate, and a salted caramel-filled marshmallow. Find them at all three bakeries through August 10. Bakery Nouveau, $5 each

All Week
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Week
Throw on your dissent collar (in solidarity) and get ready to celebrate one of the most memorable Supreme Court justices. In honor of her ascent to the court more than 25 years ago, bars and eateries across the entire city will raise a glass to RBG August 5 through 11. Spearheaded by BroVo Spirits, spots like Rumba, Oddfellows, Monsoon, Local 360, and Central Smoke will offer two cocktails inspired by the founder of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project. The self-titled RBG combines pink vermouth, amaro, and gin, while the Kiki Spritz (amaro and soda water) pays homage to the justice’s childhood nickname. For every amaro bottle sold to participating bars, $1 goes to the ACLU—so no hangover will be in vain. Various locations, prices vary

Filed under
Siff Cinema, 12th Avenue Arts, Readings and Talks, Concerts, The Crocodile, University Book Store, S'mores, Cocktails, Supreme Court, Weekly Events
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Bakery Nouveau

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop Multiple Locations

Laminated croissant dough reaches its highest expression with the twice-baked almond croissant, a luxury upgrade from the already-stellar traditional version...

Eat & Drink

Summer Swirls

Escape the Heat: Where to Find Dole Whip Around Seattle

9:00am By Anna Coumou

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

8:00am By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Coming Soon

New Bar La Dive Brings Natural Wine and Frozen Drinks to Pike/Pine

08/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Butchers and Brunch in Ballard

08/02/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 2–4

08/02/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Dining for a Cause

Food Industry Do-Gooders Gather Again to Raise Funds for RAICES

08/01/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

8:00am By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 2–4

08/02/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Festival Season

Chong the Nomad Plays the Chinatown–International District Block Party

08/01/2019 By Stefan Milne

Art Walking

6 Art Shows to See in Seattle This August

07/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Sam Jones

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 29–August 1

07/29/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe