Weekend What to Do August 30–September 2

The Fair returns, Chuck's Hop Shop plays arcade games, and a film pioneer gets her due.

By Stefan Milne and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 8/30/2019 at 8:00am

The Washington State Fair kicks off its nearly month-long run this weekend. 

Image: Courtesy Patrick Hagerty

Fri, Aug 30
Cook the Books: Pok Pok Thai Cuisine
Come prepared to learn a few tricks from Portland's street food stalwart, Pok Pok, with a side of wine. Chef Nora Drummer will simplify four different recipes from Andy Ricker's cookbook: a papaya salad, flank steak seasoned with lemongrass and mint, shrimp and peanut pad thai, and sticky coconut rice with mango custard. Culinary Essentials, $70

Fri, Aug 30
Somesurprises
Somesurprises, a local four-piece, has been drifting around Seattle’s indie scene for a few years playing pretty, if diaphanous, shoegaze. While its earliest work verges on inaudible, a fog over water, the group's eponymous debut album, which it releases at this show, blushes with color and confidence, deploying synths and orchestral flourishes. Clock-Out Lounge, $10–$12

Aug 30 & 31
Chuck's Arcade Expo
Beer and video games have been a proven weekend duo since Atari’s pong paddles first started scrolling up and down little screens in the '70s. Chuck’s is bringing the tradition out of basement and into the hop shop for two days. The usual tap armada, with a video game–themed beer or two, accompany an all-day Mario Kart tournament and speed run challenges of retro classics. And for underage patrons, there's an all-ages tournament. Not competitive? Friday's free play session and video game movie viewings are more low-key. Chuck’s Hop Shop Central District, A la carte 

Sat, Aug 31
Neal Kosaly-Meyer: Finnegans Wake
Perhaps you’ve heard: Seattleite Neal Kosaly-Meyer has undertaken a 17-year project in which he recites James Joyce’s landmark (meaning, in this case, something you look at without entering) modernist novel from memory. On Saturday, he does Part I, Chapter 4. Will you understand all the language so famously difficult it’s often dubbed gibberish? Likely not, but Kosaly-Meyer is a musician and here engages with the book's weird aural beauty. Gallery 1412, $5–$15

Aug 30–Sept 1
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Columbia City’s new movie theater, the Beacon Cinema, screens a documentary about Alice Guy Blaché, a female director who was instrumental in the early days of moviemaking, and who’s since been obscured in history—until this documentary investigation, from Pamela B. Green, came along to change that. The Beacon Cinema, $13

Mon, Sept 2
Alex Gallo-Brown
Kicking off Town Hall Seattle’s month-long Homecoming Festival, local writer Alex Gallo-Brown reads from his new book, Variations of Labor, a collection of poems, essays, and fiction about the worker, in all permutations. Nicole Vallestro Keenan-Lai, the executive director of nonprofit Puget Sound Sage, joins him on stage. Town Hall Seattle, $5

All Weekend (thru Sept 22)
Washington State Fair
The state’s major fair arrives this weekend with all the things you’d expect: nauseating rides, foods that seep enough oil to entice BP, multitudes of vendors. Music this weekend includes Billy Idol, Keith Urban, Weezer, and the Beach Boys. Of these, pick Weezer, because when they played the Showbox in 2017 the audience turned it into a nightlong sing-along and enjoyed the hell out of itself despite the band phoning it in. Even if you aren’t so lucky, the always excellent Black Tones open. Washington State Fair Events Center, $11–$14 (general admission), $30–$125 (concerts)

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

