  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Puppet Shows and OMFG It's a Chicken Sandwich

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez 8/30/2019 at 9:00am

Soon: Puppets. Inquire within.

Image: Courtesy Chow Foods

A Salad Alliance

Evergreens, Seattle’s go-to for fast-casual salads with punny names, has acquired Garden Bar, a chain with a similar setup and nine locations around Portland. The upshot: The Oregon locations have been renamed Garden Bar by Evergreens, and our hometown salad giant’s world domination continues apace. Evergreens will have nearly 30 locations in the Northwest by the end of 2020.

Tex-Mex and What's Next

Owners of Rooster's Tex Mex on Capitol Hill have sold their restaurant, reports Capitol Hill Seattle, though the details of such a transaction are still under wraps. Indeed a lot of restaurant changeups are burbling on Broadway: Last month, Jerry Traunfeld announced his retirement and his passing the restaurant torch to the owners of Altura who are turning the space into Carrello, which is slated to open in October; also, Traunfeld's Lionhead will be run by longtime chef Garrett Doherty, who's been helming that very kitchen for over a year. 

No, Really—Puppets

The former brick firehouse in Ballard, which spent the past 15 years as the family- and fried chicken–friendly Hi-Life Restaurant, will close September 1 to embrace a new concept. Well, two new concepts, actually. The new iteration, Valentinetti’s will serve Italian food with a side of…puppetry. Doors will reopen in October with pasta, brick oven pizza, and puppet shows. Per a press release, some will be G rated, while others might “delve into risqué territory.”

OMFG It's a Chicken Sandwich

Unless you live in a Twitter-banned yurt in the middle of nowhere (and, if so, can we come over?), then you likely know about the chicken sandwich that broke the internet recently. Popeyes introduced a new chicken sandwich to its menu and about everyone in food media almost lost their dang minds. Ditto fast food fiends who craved a sandwich that toted fewer political hangups (ahem, Chick Fil-A). The Seattle Times, doing the good, hard journalistic work that the dining beat requires, reported that Seattle area Popeyes had sold out of its sandwiches until September 1. Meanwhile, catch us at Ma'Ono Fried Chicken, the Wandering Goose, or Sisters and Brothers for chicken sandwich bliss.

A New Chef for Outlier

When the restaurant inside downtown's Monaco Hotel transformed from a jazzy, New Orleans-esque lounge to a perhaps more broadly appealing New American restaurant with microbrews and duck bolognese, it was a nice changeup. But since installing new chef Anthony Sinsay earlier this spring, the menu's seen some fun updates. Sinsay calls upon his Filipino heritage in dishes like pork adobo pizza and pancit PNW—there's even a two-seat noodle bar during lunch. 

This Week in Food & Drink

Local chefs write farewell love letters to Ludi's. The downtown diner closes tomorrow.

The James Beard Foundation's coming to Seattle in October with a heavy-hitter lineup of big-name chefs. Tickets are on sale now.

Still feeling the heat? We've got a few sweet, icy, frozen treat suggestions for you.

Filed under
Hi Life, Outlier, Sisters and Brothers, The Wandering Goose, Ma'ono Fried Chicken and Whisky, Shifts and Shakeups, Shift Change
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Puppet Shows and OMFG It's a Chicken Sandwich

08/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 30–September 2

08/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Cold Eats

Seattle's Shaved Ice Scene Goes Around the World

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Dear Ludi's

Love Letters to Ludi's, the Filipino Diner Closing This Week

08/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Ticket Alert

The James Beard Foundation's Stop in Seattle Is a Barrage of Talent

08/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 30–September 2

08/30/2019 By Stefan Milne and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Festival Season

Who to See at Bumbershoot 2019

08/28/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 23–25

08/23/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Baked into History

SAM Channels The Great British Bake Off with a Victorian Confection Competition

08/22/2019 By Sam Jones

Sensommar

Greenland Isn’t for Sale. But You Can Learn About It at the Sól Festival.

08/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Singles Night

How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

08/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

08/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Best Bars

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe