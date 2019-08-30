  1. Style & Shopping
Don't Sleep on This

Local Boutiques Converge on Capitol Hill for a Massive Sale This Weekend

To nail your own Seattle style, look to the city's coolest shops hawking threads at the Citywide Summer Warehouse Sale at Melrose Studios.

By Rosin Saez 8/30/2019 at 9:30am

All your cool, probably-should-be-on-an-indie-style-blog clothing needs will be met. 

Image: Glasswing

If you ever wonder how, exactly, to nail that nonchalant yet totally sustainably woke style sensibility, look to Seattle local shops and designers who walk the walk. Shopping at small, locally owned businesses is one of the easiest ways to ensure that every storefront in Seattle doesn't become another fast casual salad bar. All that to say, now's your chance to accomplish two such goals this weekend, when some of Seattle's coolest shops assemble for the biannual Citywide Summer Warehouse Sale at Melrose Market Studios, on August 31 and September 1, from 11 to 5.

Styles will be 20 to 80 percent off from the likes of Can't Blame the Youth, Glasswing, Likelihood, and many more (seriously, just peep the full list below). 

 

