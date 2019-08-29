  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

Fringe, feathers, flannel—there’s something for everyone in this historic slice of the city.

By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings 8/29/2019 at 8:30am

Velouria sources from the Pacific Northwest so you're always buying local. 

Image: Courtesy Velouria

We know Pioneer Square as one of the oldest, most historic Seattle neighborhoods, but whoever said that meant boring and outdated? Okay, so maybe no one has actually said that. Either way, we're debunking the rumor. Situated in this section of the city, popup coffee shops and vintage boutiques abound. There's a lot this neighborhood does well, but shopping may just be at the top of the list. 

Bon Voyage Vintage

If the first thing you think of when you hear the word vintage is neon, then Bon Voyage is your kind of store. Rows of dresses, shirts, and fringe jackets line this outlet with finds that call back to the glamor of eras past. With an Instagram full of stylish ideas and a boutique full of threads to make them happen, Bon Voyage will set you up on your retro fashion journey.  

Callus

This part-time popup hub, full-time coffee shop is a little hard to pin down. It hosts rotating events—doughnut previews, art shows, plant workshops—so there’s always something new and different to check out. Light, open space pairs perfectly, it turns out, with fresh brewed coffee and the surprise of that week’s feature, be it a mother-daughter painting duo or a month-long yoga popup.  

Clementines

There comes a time in a lot of women’s lives when comfort and style need to meet halfway. It is usually right around then that these women end up at the little shoebox of a shop called Clementines. Heels, boots, booties, loafers, and sandals by Chie Mihara, Corso Como, Repetto, Giraudon, and others make use of sound engineering, quality materials, ultra modern color combinations, and an ever-so-chunky elegance. Count on owner Linda Walsh not only for her always-surprising and tempting inventory but also for striking, shapely eyewear and great conversation. —Rosin Saez

Curated Vintage

Nestled in this historic Seattle district, Curated Vintage brings fun handpicked items to women’s fashion. The minimalist interior of pristine white walls set against a dark wood floor only adds to the aesthetic of this artistic fashion stop. With both modern and classic styles, it’s basically the closet you’ve always dreamed of.

Division Road, Inc.

Much of the “luxury heritage” clothing at Division Road looks akin to the old-school cool of American journeyman garb seen in black-and-white photographs. Think crisp denim, Japanese flannel, and leather cap-toe boots—sold alongside modern pullovers, flannels, crewnecks, and cardigans. With designs from manufacturers in Western Europe, North America, and Japan, Division Road takes over 30 different brands and sets you on the sartorial path less traveled.

Ebbets Field Flannels

Ever want to look like an old-timey pitcher for the Seattle Rainiers? Or maybe the Portland Beavers? Ebbets Field specializes in authentic flannels and ball caps from the long-departed baseball teams enshrined in your grandparents’ memory. Jerseys and jackets, too, it’s all here. Plus, tailored references to pioneering athletes (see: the EFFA Collection, named after Effa Manley, the first and only woman ever to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame). This shop goes far beyond any sports field.

Flora and Henri

Owner and designer Jane Hedreen launched her children’s clothing line in the late ’90s, and, after shuttering her downtown brick-and-mortar to go full internet in 2013, she’s officially back. A light-filled showroom houses her designs alongside home goods and fashions for the whole family, the one whose house always seems to have the sleekest gadgets and tome-stocked book shelves. —RS

Fruitsuper

The folks behind Join Design have rebranded—it's Fruitsuper now, named after the owner and couple's art moniker—and they're opening a new shop in Pioneer Square. The same artist-owners’ collective ethos will live on at this location (524 First Avenue South), which opens in the first week of September. What will differ: a lovely adjoined wine tasting room. Wine plus fine design and artistically crafted goods? Yes, please. —RS

H. Bailey Curated Retail

Hilary Bailey Burnett, owner and curator of this little boutique, crafts a unique style for each person that she sees in her store. The “menswear for all” shop specializes in clothing that somehow combines styles both classic and ornate into a fit that always hits the mark. The best part: Inclusion is a driving force here (#genderdiversefashion is a frequent Insta tag). Just make sure you love your purchase because, unlike fashions of yore, clothing returns can’t come back.

Swan Dive

Located inside Clementines, this vintage boutique shop spotlights fashion from the 1950s to the early aughts. Designer brands are also in store like Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Kenzo—but the real draw of this simple spot is its little finds. Like a hand-painted perfume bottle and matching jewelry holder for your dresser, or the perfect denim vest that fits oh so right. 

Velouria

Quite the contrast to the surrounding stadiums and sports bars, this expansive trove offers everything from billowy jumpsuits to minimalist jewelry to natural skin care, much of which is sourced within the Pacific Northwest. Plus, the store donates a portion of each sale to a different nonprofit every month so shopping has a little bit of a philanthropic bent to it. —RS

Filed under
Velouria, Fruitsuper, Ebbets Field Flannels, Clementines, Bon Voyage, Vintage, Shopping Guide, Pioneer Square
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Velouria

Gift Accessories, Womens Apparel 145 S King St

Quite the contrast to the surrounding stadiums and sports bars, this expansive trove offers everything from billowy jumpsuits to minimalist jewelry to natura...

Flora and Henri

Gift Accessories, Home and Garden, Kids Clothes and Toys 401 First Ave S

Owner and designer Jane Hedreen launched her children’s clothing line in the late ’90s, and, after shuttering her downtown brick-and-mortar to go full intern...

Editor’s Pick

Clementines

Womens Apparel 310 Occidental Ave S

There comes a time in a lot of women’s lives when comfort and style need to meet halfway. It is usually right around then that these women end up at the litt...

Eat & Drink

Cold Eats

Seattle's Shaved Ice Scene Goes Around the World

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Dear Ludi's

Love Letters to Ludi's, the Filipino Diner Closing This Week

08/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Ticket Alert

The James Beard Foundation's Stop in Seattle Is a Barrage of Talent

08/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hello, CBD Soda and Goodbye, Sizzle Pie

08/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 23–25

08/23/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Arts & Culture

Festival Season

Who to See at Bumbershoot 2019

08/28/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 23–25

08/23/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Baked into History

SAM Channels The Great British Bake Off with a Victorian Confection Competition

08/22/2019 By Sam Jones

Sensommar

Greenland Isn’t for Sale. But You Can Learn About It at the Sól Festival.

08/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Directors

What Do New Directors Mean for Seattle's Artistic Future?

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Singles Night

How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Neighborhood Guide

11 Pioneer Square Shops We Adore

8:30am By Seattle Met Staff and Courtney Cummings

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe