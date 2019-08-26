  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

An experiment in LARPing, an Oregon senator’s war against Trump, and an artist's reimagining of the modern world.

By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 8/26/2019 at 8:00am

Molly Burch plays Tractor Tavern this Wednesday.

Image: Courtesy Jackie Lee Young

Mon, Aug 26
O Succulent
In traditional live action role-play (LARP), participants physically embody their chosen characters. A tribute to their treasured pastime, Butch Alice and Anya Knee journey from the Waylan School of Botany and Herbalism to the Southern Giraffa Desert as Professor McDinklethorn and Sister Sandwich. Their purpose? Adventure. And enough succulents to make a millennial jealous. Accompanying the show (and included in the ticket price) is a four-course vegan dinner. Cafe Nordo, $65

Tue, Aug 27
Jeff Merkley
Oregon democratic senator Jeff Merkley made headlines in 2018 after he live-streamed his attempt to enter a children’s migrant facility in Texas. His first book, America Is Better Than This: Trump’s War Against Migrant Families, offers a firsthand look into the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, tracking Merkley’s rise from inexperienced junior congressman to one of the nation’s leading advocates for closing the camps. Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, Free

Wed, Aug 28
Molly Burch
The public first took note of Austin-based singer Molly Burch’s voice following the release of her debut album, Please Be Mine, in 2017. Deep, hushed, and somewhat haunting, her vocals command attention in every song. In “To the Boys,” a standout from her sophomore release, Burch dismisses critics of her airy tones, layering plucked electric guitar over an Afro-Cuban jazz beat. Tractor Tavern, $15

Thu, Aug 29
Westland Distillery Whiskey Dinner
Westland master distiller Matt Hofmann will break down their sherry wood and peated single malts as Palisade supplies the cocktail-paired courses: oysters, roasted pork belly with pears, togarashi-cured and smoked king salmon with cucumber salad, pistachio-crusted rack of lamb, and chocolate brownies and brioche bread pudding with whiskey maple caramel. Palisade, $130

All Week (thru Sept 1)
Cauleen Smith: Give It or Leave It
This solo exhibition of sculpture, film, and site-specific installations by Los Angeles artist Cauleen Smith takes its inspiration from four distinct sources of African American history: Alice Coltrane’s California ashram, Billy Ray’s 1966 photospread of the Watts Towers, Noah Purifoy’s desert assemblages, and Rebecca Cox Jackson’s Shaker community. Through her work, Smith reimagines a black, feminist, and spiritual new world. Frye Art Museum, Free

Ticket Alert: Sept 8
Korean Barbecue Social
Hot Stove Society delivers a crash course on kalbi short ribs and bulgogi (barbecued flank steak). You’ll learn all about why certain cuts of meat rose to menu prominence and the art of banchan—literally side dishes, which include things like kimchi and sukju namul (marinated mung beans). Before you start chopping vegetables and grilling meat, you can grab a soju slushy made with seasonal fruit. Hotel Andra, $90

Filed under
Third Place Books, Concerts, Hot Stove Society, Korean, Weekly Events, Palisade, Whiskey, Frye Art Museum, Art Exhibits, Readings and Talks, Cafe Nordo, Tractor Tavern
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Dear Ludi's

Love Letters to Ludi's, the Filipino Diner Closing This Week

08/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Ticket Alert

The James Beard Foundation's Stop in Seattle Is a Barrage of Talent

08/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hello, CBD Soda and Goodbye, Sizzle Pie

08/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 23–25

08/23/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Bite at the Museum

Off the Rez Cafe Will Open in the New Burke Museum

08/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 23–25

08/23/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Baked into History

SAM Channels The Great British Bake Off with a Victorian Confection Competition

08/22/2019 By Sam Jones

Sensommar

Greenland Isn’t for Sale. But You Can Learn About It at the Sól Festival.

08/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Directors

What Do New Directors Mean for Seattle's Artistic Future?

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lit Life

Meet Hugo House's New Poet-in-Residence

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

8:00am By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Singles Night

How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

Best Bars

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

8:00am By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe