Weekend What to Do August 23–25

A Stevie Wonder–inspired burlesque festival, another Belltown block party, and a celebration of garden treasures.

By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 8/23/2019 at 8:00am

Foxy Tann, one of the hosts of What The Funk?! Fest, will be slinging risqué glam all weekend long. 

Image: Emma Freeman

Fri, Aug 23
Automotive Steamhorse, Meat Hair, Morning Glory Revival, Audiokid
At this show, space rock group Automotive Steamhorse celebrates its recently released album I Closed My Eyes and Nothing Happened. It’s futuristic, yet muted, and relies less on vocals than similarly exploratory indie (Modest Mouse, Radiohead). Sunset Tavern, $10

Aug 23 & 24
What The Funk?! Fest
Inspired by an off-brand Stevie Wonder striptease number, this burlesque and fusion festival isn’t letting up. Workshops in stage makeup, sex positivity, and floorwork elevate the 50-performer lineup—there will be a total of three shows—culminating as a competition for the title of Grand Master Funk. Columbia City Theater, $20

Sat, Aug 24
The 5.6.7.8’s, The Boss Martians, Girl Trouble, The Cutthroat Brothers
The Japanese surf music trio that captured Quentin Tarantino’s attention—enough to earn them a barefooted cameo in Kill Bill: Volume 1—bring their 1960s swagger stateside. Frat rock, power-pop band Boss Martians, Tacoma fixture Girl Trouble, and garage punk crew Cutthroat Brothers round out the bill. El Corazón, $20

Sat, Aug 24
Belltown Crush Block Party
Belltown Crush Block Party returns to raise funds for tackling the city’s homelessness crisis. Plymouth Housing has assembled a wine-forward vendor list, supplemented with beer, cider, and bites. Admission includes 10 drink tickets—no food though. Good thing Jerk Shack’s Jamaican fried chicken is well worth a few extra bucks. Bell Street Park, $25

Aug 24 & 25
Arts in the Garden
A fusion of the natural and the fabricated, Bellevue Botanical Garden will be filled with artistic garden furnishings come Saturday. Radio show host Ciscoe Morris leads a tour, ukulele bands and string quartets play throughout the weekend, and the Garden Pub should keep spirits high. Works by 34 artists—from functional birdbaths and copper sprinklers, to glass florals and mosaics—are nestled among the hummingbirds buzzing through the fuchsia garden and old word caradonnas in the urban meadow. Bellevue Botanical Garden, Free

Sun, Aug 25
The Head and the Heart
The local folk rock band plays a free show on the roof of Pike Place Fish. It starts at 7pm. What else do you need to know? Pike Place Market, Free

Sun, Aug 25
Zylberschtein’s Grand Opening
Between Dingfelder’s and Schmaltzy’s, Seattle is in a deli renaissance. Now Standard Bakery’s Josh Grunig adds Zylberschtein’s in Northgate to the mix. At the grand opening expect a bagel toss and live music. Pastrami, corned beef, and reuben sandwiches command the top of the menu, while pickled herring and chopped liver sandwiches follow rank and file, along with freshly baked breads, bagels, cookies sold by the pound, wine, and beer. Zylberschtein’s, A la carte

Sun, Aug 25
The GetAway
Monkey Loft, Train Car House Party, and JarrBar are throwing a party on the Hiyu ferry. It starts with yoga at 4pm, then unfurls across the boat's three bars and dance floor. Chef Zoi Antonitsas offers up some Mediterranean food (hummus, pita, souvlaki) along with American flourishes like homemade Chex mix. A ticket gets you food, a cocktail, yoga, and a massage. On the Hiyu, $75

