The James Beard Foundation's Stop in Seattle Is a Barrage of Talent

Kwame Onwuachi, Top Chef season 11 alum, will cook at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle on October 4. Image: Scott Suchman

For five years now, the James Beard Foundation has rolled through Seattle for its Taste America dinner series in which talented chefs cook for a good cause. And this year it's back again at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel on October 4.

Kwame Onwuachi, whose DC restaurant Kith/Kin is the hotness right now, will be the Foundation's headliner chef. The Top Chef alum, who released his memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef this year, is a 2019 James Beard Award winner and, okay now he's showing off, the subject of a biopic based on his book (actor Lakeith Stanfield of Sorry to Bother You and FX's Atlanta will play him). The guy's doing a lot. But in October, he won't be alone. Chefs Rachel Yang and the Fairmont's Jonathan Little will take on the gala benefit dinner with Onwuachi. Meanwhile the evening also entails bites from the likes of Eric Donnelly (FlintCreek), Monica Dimas (Little Neon Taco, Westman's Bagel and Coffee), sushi master Shiro Kashiba, Mitch Mayers of Sawyer, and Mamnoon's Carrie Mashaney, among others.

Before the big dinner on Friday, things truly kick off with the Raising the Bar cocktail party on October 3 at Block 41. Drink wizards Chris Elford (Navy Strength, No Anchor, Vinnie's Raw Bar—he and Anu Elford basically check all of the fun beverage boxes with neo-tiki cocktails, weird beer, and natural wine), Laara Garcia of Gold Bar, and Heartwood Provisions beverage director Amanda Reed will sling libations alongside local chefs who know how to throw down great cocktail-friendly bites.

Raising the Bar tickets are $75, while the big gala dinner starts at $295 (proceeds from sales and auction items go towards the Foundation's programs on chef advocacy, food and drink industry inclusivity, sustainability, and more).

Taste America Seattle

Oct 3 & 4, Block 41 & Fairmont Olympic Hotel, $75–$295