Ticket Alert

The James Beard Foundation's Stop in Seattle Is a Barrage of Talent

The culinary institution's Taste America tour returns to Seattle in October with award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi in tow.

By Rosin Saez 8/23/2019 at 9:00am

Kwame Onwuachi, Top Chef season 11 alum, will cook at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle on October 4.

Image: Scott Suchman

For five years now, the James Beard Foundation has rolled through Seattle for its Taste America dinner series in which talented chefs cook for a good cause. And this year it's back again at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel on October 4.

Kwame Onwuachi, whose DC restaurant Kith/Kin is the hotness right now, will be the Foundation's headliner chef. The Top Chef  alum, who released his memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef this year, is a 2019 James Beard Award winner and, okay now he's showing off, the subject of a biopic based on his book (actor Lakeith Stanfield of Sorry to Bother You and FX's Atlanta will play him). The guy's doing a lot. But in October, he won't be alone. Chefs Rachel Yang and the Fairmont's Jonathan Little will take on the gala benefit dinner with Onwuachi. Meanwhile the evening also entails bites from the likes of Eric Donnelly (FlintCreek), Monica Dimas (Little Neon Taco, Westman's Bagel and Coffee), sushi master Shiro Kashiba, Mitch Mayers of Sawyer, and Mamnoon's Carrie Mashaney, among others. 

Before the big dinner on Friday, things truly kick off with the Raising the Bar cocktail party on October 3 at Block 41. Drink wizards Chris Elford (Navy Strength, No Anchor, Vinnie's Raw Bar—he and Anu Elford basically check all of the fun beverage boxes with neo-tiki cocktails, weird beer, and natural wine), Laara Garcia of Gold Bar, and Heartwood Provisions beverage director Amanda Reed will sling libations alongside local chefs who know how to throw down great cocktail-friendly bites. 

Raising the Bar tickets are $75, while the big gala dinner starts at $295 (proceeds from sales and auction items go towards the Foundation's programs on chef advocacy, food and drink industry inclusivity, sustainability, and more). 

Taste America Seattle
Oct 3 & 4, Block 41 & Fairmont Olympic Hotel, $75–$295

Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Ticket Alert, Taste America, James Beard Foundation
Travel & Outdoors

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

