The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

Keep it classy at Queen City. Image: Courtesy the Derschang Group

1. Queen City: A classic spot to start the evening with cocktails done well, ditto the pitch-perfect food. queencityseattle.com

2. Black Cat: It’s dark. It’s probably blasting metal. But it’s definitely a smart stop for interesting beer-and-a-shot combos. 2132 First Ave

3. Roquette: Bar whiz Erik Hakkinen put little known French spirits inside lovely, nuanced cocktails—he also created the ultimate bar snack: Bugles filled with creme fraiche and topped with caviar. 2232 First Ave

4. Jupiter Bar: The drinks are straightforward, but the 30-odd pinball machines chiming in the back bar—those can be challenging. 2126 Second Ave

5. Vinnie’s Raw Bar: Sibling to and wedged in between Navy Strength and No Anchor is this bivalve-blessed natural wine bar. vinniesseattle.com