How to Throw a Birthday Party...for Your Dog

Dogwood Play Park

Perks for both humans and canines include: room to romp in over 1,500 square feet; a separate outdoor doggy recreation area; lots of seating (sorry, not for furry attendees); a sound system so you can play your own tunes; a huge TV suitable for sports or puppy photo slideshows; bar service. But bring your own food and desserts. dogwoodseattle.com

House of Ruff

You don’t have to be a member of the Central District’s canine social club—though you might sound cooler for it—to reserve a play zone plot or space in the beer-stocked Ruff Lounge. The indoor dog park is climate controlled and well-lit with plenty of roaming real estate. Like any good party, guests need up-to-date vaccination records and should arrive on a leash. houseofruff.com

Zoom Room

This indoor canine event center on Aurora handles party essentials, by which we mean toys, treats, and supplies, plus setup and cleanup. Set your pup loose in the gym. Book a mini agility lesson. Get down with a doggy disco—seriously, Zoom Room will crank music and display a light show on the floor. zoomroom.com

Dog Food

No, not the organic, grain-free, nutrient-rich kibble stuff. We’re talking treats in cake form. Puddles Barkery (puddlesbarkery.com) makes custom-designed cakes or mini pupcakes, even dog cannoli by the dozen. The Seattle Barkery (theseattlebarkery.com) bakes confections to order with options to add special touches: chicken hearts, tennis balls, peanut butter banana bones—you know, the nuances your pooch would appreciate.