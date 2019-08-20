  1. Features
Party Animals

How to Throw a Birthday Party...for Your Dog

Yeah, you're that kind of dog owner. It's cool. Here's where to fete your pet.

By Rosin Saez 8/20/2019

Image: Balloon Art by Sizzle the clown

Dogwood Play Park

Perks for both humans and canines include: room to romp in over 1,500 square feet; a separate outdoor doggy recreation area; lots of seating (sorry, not for furry attendees); a sound system so you can play your own tunes; a huge TV suitable for sports or puppy photo slideshows; bar service. But bring your own food and desserts. dogwoodseattle.com

House of Ruff

You don’t have to be a member of the Central District’s canine social club—though you might sound cooler for it—to reserve a play zone plot or space in the beer-stocked Ruff Lounge. The indoor dog park is climate controlled and well-lit with plenty of roaming real estate. Like any good party, guests need up-to-date vaccination records and should arrive on a leash. houseofruff.com 

Zoom Room

This indoor canine event center on Aurora handles party essentials, by which we mean toys, treats, and supplies, plus setup and cleanup. Set your pup loose in the gym. Book a mini agility lesson. Get down with a doggy disco—seriously, Zoom Room will crank music and display a light show on the floor. zoomroom.com

Dog Food

No, not the organic, grain-free, nutrient-rich kibble stuff. We’re talking treats in cake form. Puddles Barkery (puddlesbarkery.com) makes custom-designed cakes or mini pupcakes, even dog cannoli by the dozen. The Seattle Barkery (theseattlebarkery.com) bakes confections to order with options to add special touches: chicken hearts, tennis balls, peanut butter banana bones—you know, the nuances your pooch would appreciate.

Seattle's Best Private Rooms for Primo Parties

Bypass the beige banquet hall and get down in one of these private spaces.

Sizzle the Clown Makes Joy Take Shape

These balloon creations give “twisted fantasies” a wholesome new meaning.

Seattle's Crazy Party Central Is...Canlis?

How the fine dining restaurant puts together such epic parties.

How to Throw a Birthday Party for Yourself

After all, who knows you better than you?

40 Years Ago, Boeing Threw a Party for the Record Books

Will the first person back in Seattle pick up 2,000 pounds of glitter?

How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories

Step away from the novelty items shaped like genitalia. And toward a night you can actually remember.

Kids Parties That Don’t Make Parents Gag

We get it—if you have to sit through one more germ-filled, candy-powered party at a Chuck E. Cheese, you’ll riot.

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

Because poorly planned work outings are worse than pointless conference calls.

6 Group Activities to Liven Up Your Next Party

Seattle party spots that offer something beyond appetizers and a buzz.

Consider the Caterers: When Party Food Goes Pro

Outsourcing the food is a no-brainer, but where to order the platter is not.

Flaking on Plans Is Seattle's Real Cultural Export

Follow these tips on nights when you just need to be a hermit.

Caterer Extraordinaire Lisa Dupar Can Make That Happen

Elaborate themes? Far-flung family recipes? It takes more than that to faze the region’s longtime catering pro.

How to Throw a Baby Shower That's Not Lame

No one will miss the chocolate-in-a-diaper game, trust us.

Steve Cox Sculpts a Career in Party Ice

The national champion with a chainsaw specializes in cocktail ice, daring sculptures, and lots of luges.

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

A party for the dearly departed.

