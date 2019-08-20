How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories

So Nerdy, It’s Cool

Head to Portal VR Gaming Lounge in Ballard or Bellevue where you can walk a virtual plank before you take a literal (marital) plunge. portalvr.us

Keep Score

Play miniature golf at any Flatstick Pub—Pioneer Square, South Lake Union, or Kirkland. The true gem of the place, though, remains Duffleboard, Flatstick’s hybrid invention, a cross between shuffleboard and mini golf. flatstickpub.com

Singing on a Train

South of SoDo, at the Orient Express, a rough-around-the-edges Chinese and Thai restaurant, you can rent a karaoke room—er, refurbished train car—and croon some of your favorite songs all night long. orientexpresswa.com