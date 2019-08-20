Singles Night
How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories
Step away from the novelty items shaped like genitalia. And toward a night you can actually remember.
So Nerdy, It’s Cool
Head to Portal VR Gaming Lounge in Ballard or Bellevue where you can walk a virtual plank before you take a literal (marital) plunge. portalvr.us
Keep Score
Play miniature golf at any Flatstick Pub—Pioneer Square, South Lake Union, or Kirkland. The true gem of the place, though, remains Duffleboard, Flatstick’s hybrid invention, a cross between shuffleboard and mini golf. flatstickpub.com
Singing on a Train
South of SoDo, at the Orient Express, a rough-around-the-edges Chinese and Thai restaurant, you can rent a karaoke room—er, refurbished train car—and croon some of your favorite songs all night long. orientexpresswa.com