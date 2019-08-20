  1. Eat & Drink
Treat Tour

A Sweet Capitol Hill Dessert Crawl

A bar crawl on the Hill? Please. Forgo the hangover and opt instead for a sugar rush.

By Rosin Saez 8/20/2019 at 9:00am Published in the September 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Truth be told, the long lines at Salt and Straw are worth it.

Image: Courtesy Salt and Straw

1. Hello Robin: Kick things off with birthday sprinkle cookies and Mackles’mores—or make yourself a sweet sandwich with Molly Moon’s ice cream to eat on the walk to Pike/Pine. hellorobincookies.com

2. Cupcake Royale: A pastry case of cupcakes—red velvet, lavender, coconut—pair with the shop’s equally rich ice cream lineup. cupcakeroyale.com

3. Frankie and Jo’s: The vegan sorbets and ice “creams” stacked inside a gluten-free cone still deliver much flavor, hence the queue down the block. frankieandjos.com

4. Salt and Straw: Portland’s dairy dessert import delivers brainy flavors worth the wait. saltandstraw.com

5. Hot Cakes: Molten chocolate cakes, freshly roasted-to-order s’mores, boozy shakes, and a guaranteed sugar rush. getyourhotcakes.com

Filed under
Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery, Salt and Straw, Frankie and Jo's, Cupcake Royale, Hello Robin, Ice Cream, Capitol Hill
Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

9:00am By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

