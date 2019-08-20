A Sweet Capitol Hill Dessert Crawl

Truth be told, the long lines at Salt and Straw are worth it. Image: Courtesy Salt and Straw

1. Hello Robin: Kick things off with birthday sprinkle cookies and Mackles’mores—or make yourself a sweet sandwich with Molly Moon’s ice cream to eat on the walk to Pike/Pine. hellorobincookies.com

2. Cupcake Royale: A pastry case of cupcakes—red velvet, lavender, coconut—pair with the shop’s equally rich ice cream lineup. cupcakeroyale.com

3. Frankie and Jo’s: The vegan sorbets and ice “creams” stacked inside a gluten-free cone still deliver much flavor, hence the queue down the block. frankieandjos.com

4. Salt and Straw: Portland’s dairy dessert import delivers brainy flavors worth the wait. saltandstraw.com

5. Hot Cakes: Molten chocolate cakes, freshly roasted-to-order s’mores, boozy shakes, and a guaranteed sugar rush. getyourhotcakes.com