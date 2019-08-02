Weekend What to Do August 2–4

Kirk Whalum has an impressive arsenal of solo albums and he's the dude playing sax in "I Will Always Love You." Image: Raj Naik

Fri, Aug 2

General Mojo’s, Glasys, Kate Olson

After seven years together, local psych pop five-piece General Mojo’s has a defined sound that fits well into the genre's resurgence, combining the Beach Boys’ softness and Tame Impala’s modernity. Pianist-meets-synthesist Glasys will join Mojo’s, as will saxophonist Kate Olson, for an evening of silky jazz, lofty soundscapes, and nostalgic groove. Sunset Tavern, $10

Sat, Aug 3

Barbecue Brunch

Having garnered a cult following for its twisted ramen nights, Barbecue Smith now puts a grilled spin on Seattle’s favorite meal. At the Roosevelt restaurant’s new Southern brunch service, the chicken and waffles are smoked, the hash is made with beef brisket, and the toast is as fluffy and warm as Texan hospitality. Expect all the classics—pancakes, hash browns, grits—with one twist: tamagoyaki, a Japanese rolled omelet, stuffed with bacon, cheddar, and green onion. Barbecue Smith, A la carte

Sat, Aug 3

Locust Cider Alki Taproom Grand Opening

After two months of anticipation, Locust Cider's newest outpost opens this weekend by Alki Beach, just in time for the sunshine. The menu staples? New England Amber sausages smothered in curry ketchup alongside colorful cider-based slushies in flavors like watermelon and blue raspberry (think waterpark concessions stand, but grown-up). Locust built its name on Washington apples and taproom vibes as fun as the flavors on its menu, from vanilla bean to honey pear to strawberry hibiscus—and its fourth location promises the same. Alki Beach Taproom, A la carte

All Weekend

FRESHFest: A Local Festival of Drag Talent

Home to RuPaul darlings Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme, Seattle’s drag scene has sustained itself despite the changing demographics of Capitol Hill. This four-day festival celebrates local up-and-coming performers, from the queen of spookiness, Miss Texas 1988, to the recent hosts of the Harry Potter-themed Drag Against the Dark Arts, Killer Bunny and Stasia Coup. Twenty-five performers have put together six shows—each with a bit of vulgarity and kink. 18th & Union, $17

All Weekend

Kirk Whalum

The man behind the sax in Whitney’s “I Will Always Love You” got his start in the Houston nightclub scene of the '80s. Now, after years of refining his solo musical identity, Whalum takes over Jazz Alley for the weekend. Six shows are (hopefully) enough to capture his genre-hopping, gospel-style blues. Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, $37

All Weekend (thru Aug 30)

Casey McGlynn: 117.5 Ideas for Tattoos

Abrasive and unapologetic, this Toronto-based artist’s work is marked by bold hues, thick strokes, and a childlike approach. Opening Thursday and running through the month, McGlynn’s mixed media canvases tackle aesthetic standards (see “Body Issues”), the supposed healing power of expression (“Beuys Got Something to Do With It”), and existentialism (“Answers to All Life’s Problems”). Foster/White Gallery, Free