This Week in Restaurant News: Butchers and Brunch in Ballard

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Courtney Cummings 8/2/2019 at 9:00am

New brunch hours at Gather come with a breakfast burrito smothered in house enchilada sauce.

Image: Courtesy Gather Kitchen and Bar

Have We Reached Peak Food Truck?

We love them because they’re convenient and can churn out some pretty damn good food. But we have a good-slash-bad food truck problem: There are a lot of them. About 400 trucks rove the streets in King County and all face a rigorous process to get started. Crosscut recently reported that mobile truck owners have to go through 29 permit procedures before they can open their restaurant on wheels (Portland has only seven). Then, they have to stay in business. It’s a super expensive endeavor with big dollar sign startup costs—and there's no guarantee the truck will even last. Finding parking is a pain, too. But the City of Seattle hopes to relieve at least some of these food truck growing pains with open space at City Hall Park.

Gather for a New Brunch

Breakfast burritos stuffed with eggs and chorizo. Chicken and waffles smothered in housemade buffalo sauce. Gather Kitchen and Bar amps up its brunch offerings and debuts new brunch hours this weekend. The homey Ballard restaurant only serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday, but come August 2 brunch fans can get their fill Friday through Monday from 9:30 to 2. For your (dining) information: Dinner has also changed a bit, with service Thursday through Sunday from 4 until close, but no longer on Monday and Tuesday.

Providence Pens Her Final Review

While perhaps not the hottest off-the-press news this week, we’re still contemplating a dining scene without Seattle Times restaurant critic Providence Cicero. Earlier this month, she announced the end of her decade-long career at the newspaper. In the article, Cicero talks about her experience as a food critic, reflecting on the fact that restaurant reviewing is not always "the glamorous gig most people imagine." And while the future of restaurants is always rocky—21 of the 36 restaurants she reviewed in 2008 are now gone—Cicero isn't worried. Restaurant openings are still outnumbering those closing. "My successors won’t go hungry," she writes. Nonetheless, we're bummed there are fewer of us at the dinner table.

A Twitter Storm Is Brewing

It used to be breweries couldn’t promote events they were part of on social media. That is, until July 29 when a new bill went into effect that will now let liquor manufacturers use social media to their advantage by posting event information on their sites. As reported by Washington Beer Blogthe previous rule prohibited breweries from amplifying an event at, say, a pub, while the pub itself could absolutely share details. This new rule loosens these restrictions quite a bit, so expect a flurry of new tweets, posts, and shares from Washington breweries about their upcoming events from now on.

Banking on a Butcher

Beast and Cleaver, a new Ballard butchery set to open in October, is raising money online to help open its doors on time, reports My BallardThe space, previously a hair salon before Kevin Smith purchased it, will be both a whole animal butcher shop and a restaurant of sorts, so expect a lunch menu on the weekends and dinner on Saturday nights. Of the $30,000 Smith is hoping to raise, $5,000 has come in so far. For those that have donated, thank yous may come in the form of butcher classes, a monthly butcher’s box, and even the chance to create your own signature sausage.

Editor's Note: This post was updated August 2 at 2pm to correct the hours listed for Gather's dinner service.

Ballard, Shifts and Shakeups, Seattle Restaurant News
Gather Kitchen and Bar

$$ Global 5605 22nd Ave NW

Fried pig ear fries. Caviar pie with potato chips. Heirloom grains from the lauded Anson Mills. Ryan Donaldson is not messing around. At Gather Kitchen and B...

Shifts & Shakeups

