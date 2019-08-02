  1. Eat & Drink
New Bar La Dive Brings Natural Wine and Frozen Drinks to Pike/Pine

Bring on the frojolais; this place sounds fun as hell.

By Allecia Vermillion 8/2/2019 at 9:30am

Later this year, La Dive will settle into the space currently home to the Other Coast Cafe.

Image: Seattle Met Staff

Three veterans of various and wonderful bars and restaurants around town have teamed up to open a wine-focused bar on Capitol Hill.

La Dive, pronounced “La Deeve,” is set to open this fall at 721 East Pike. Co-owner Kate Opatz, also half of the team behind nearby neodives Montana and Nacho Borracho, specifically sidesteps the term “wine bar” because of its formal connotation. She and fellow owner Anais Custer are planning a handful of frozen wine-based cocktails like friesling (aka riesling and white peach vodka) and frojolais, a blend of beaujolais, raspberry, and campari that definitely wins on both the flavor and portmanteau fronts. La Dive's other focus will be its list of “reasonably priced, mostly natural” wines, says Opatz. The low-lit digs will also serve vodka sodas, shots and a beer, and other non-wine beverage situations.

Custer—the woman behind the Garbage People Love Wine popup, who has also been a gracious front of house presence at places like Mbar—will mostly be behind the bar, says Opatz, and set the tone for the place: "She's funny, hospitable, and passionate about wine."

The bar's name nods to a French wine festival often equated to Burning Man for natural wine. Opatz says the vibe will be “welcoming and warm,” though decor plans call for a mural by local artist Jennifer Ament, so probably best you don't scratch your name on the walls here a la Opatz’s original bar, Montana.

The third member of La Dive's trio, David Gurewitz, will oversee the food. I’ll miss his sandwich sensibilities over at Standard Brewing, but the alum of Spinasse and Lark (where he and Opatz met) says he'll "pay homage to some forgotten classics from America's repertoire," perhaps a chicken in a pot made with quail, or riffs on midcentury cocktail parties (though he promises no Jell-O with mayonnaise). Also on his agenda: investigating traditions that range from Russian zakuski to smorgasbord, tapas, and dim sum. Yes, that summation is crazy broad, but also an indication of Gurewitz's food brain, and I look forward to see how it actually manifests on a menu.

La Dive is aiming for an October open. In a year that's already provided a wealth of cool new bars, this place sounds like a refreshing midpoint between dive and destination.

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

