  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 19–22

A Ballard butcher shop sneak peek, a behind-the-scenes look at 1960s drag pageants, and the story of a 20th century female sculptor.

By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 8/19/2019 at 8:00am

Sundae Crush gives a free performance at Freeway Park this Tuesday.

Image: Courtesy Sundae Crush

Mon, Aug 19
Beast and Cleaver Sneak Preview
Though still in the works, Beast and Cleaver is giving Ballard residents a peek behind the butcher paper with a special event at Viking-inspired watering hole, Skål Beer Hall. Owner Kevin Smith continues to crowdfund, but in the meantime he’s working with Skål’s executive chef to give people a taste of the butcher shop’s eventual offerings. Traditional English cooking techniques will combine with Scandinavian influences and Pacific Northwest ingredients alongside a draft beer selection fit for a Viking feast. If it’s anything like Skål's menu, you can expect a protein-heavy approach (Norwegian mutton, or perhaps wild game sausage?) with fermented and pickled side dishes. Skål Beer Hall, A la carte

Aug 19–21
The Queen
The 1967 Miss All-America Camp is crowned in this documentary that takes viewers into the highly competitive world of drag pageants. Narrated by LGBTQ activist Flawless Sabrina, the film follows every step of the pageant process, from early rehearsals and dressing room drama to interviews with the esteemed panel of judges (Andy Warhol! Edie Sedgwick! Mario Montez!) right before showtime. The film’s most breathtaking moment comes when contestant Crystal LaBeija—founder of the legendary House of LaBeija—delivers an impassioned speech against pageants’ ingrained racial bias. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Tue, Aug 20
Sundae Crush
Originally founded in Denton, Texas by lead vocalist and guitarist Jena Pyle in 2015, Sundae Crush wants to rip apart our perceptions of modern love. With the recent addition of bandmates Izumi Nance, Izaac Mellow, and Kirsten Ourada, the Seattle-based foursome makes dreamy and hypnotic candy-colored tunes—like their latest single, “Good Boy.” Here they play a free, outdoor, happy hour show in downtown’s Freeway Park, with a (small) beer garden and the Tacos El Tajin truck. Freeway Park, Free

Wed, Aug 21
Nancy Penrose
The new book from author Nancy Penrose, A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925–1928, chronicles three transformational years in the life of 20th century sculptor Angela Gregory. Penrose, who wrote the biography alongside Gregory before her death in 1990, documents the events that jump-started Gregory’s 60-year career as a famed artist, focusing primarily on her studies with master sculptor Antoine Bourdelle in Paris. University Book Store, Free

Thu, Aug 22
Plant-Based Supper Club at Art of the Table
It’s all plants all night at Art of the Table’s supper club–style dinner kickoff. Chef Dustin Ronspies proves just how versatile a vegan menu can be: cherry tomato confit and creamy cashew cheese, maitake mushroom tamales, and beet and strawberry tartare served on walnut flax crackers. This dinner marks the beginning of monthly specialty dinners—next up in September is a counter-dinner with Ronspies. Art of the Table, $95

All Week (thru Aug 25)
Design with the 90%
As part of Seattle Design Festival 2019, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation presents an exhibition that tackles global problems with modern design. Curated by Cooper Hewitt of the Smithsonian Design Museum, the 25 featured projects aim to improve the lives of those worldwide through the development of environmentally conscious and economically feasible shelter and by expanding access to nutritious food, clean water, and adequate sanitary facilities. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center, Free

Filed under
Concerts, Documentaries, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Readings and Talks, University Book Store, Northwest Film Forum, Weekly Events, Butchers, Skal, Art of the Table
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Eggcellent Eateries

Seattle's Essential All-Day Breakfast Joints

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 19–22

8:00am By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ludi's Closes Early and Flatstick Heads to Bellingham

08/16/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 16–18

08/16/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Cubic Changeups

Cubes Baking Company Changes Dessert Direction

08/15/2019 By Lily Hansen

#CowabungaSEA

Seattle Met Magazine’s Cowabunga Announces an All-Star Lineup of Chefs

08/13/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 19–22

8:00am By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Film Letters

Where'd You Go, Bernadette Is Not Quite a Wreck

08/16/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 16–18

08/16/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Hear Here

Phonic Seattle Explores Our Less Typical Music Venues

08/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 12–15

08/12/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 9–11

08/09/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

News & City Life

Feature

In the Straits: The Story of the Inmate Turned Millionaire Turned Lone Survivor

9:00am By James Ross Gardner

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe