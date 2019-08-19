What to Do After Work August 19–22

Sundae Crush gives a free performance at Freeway Park this Tuesday. Image: Courtesy Sundae Crush

Mon, Aug 19

Beast and Cleaver Sneak Preview

Though still in the works, Beast and Cleaver is giving Ballard residents a peek behind the butcher paper with a special event at Viking-inspired watering hole, Skål Beer Hall. Owner Kevin Smith continues to crowdfund, but in the meantime he’s working with Skål’s executive chef to give people a taste of the butcher shop’s eventual offerings. Traditional English cooking techniques will combine with Scandinavian influences and Pacific Northwest ingredients alongside a draft beer selection fit for a Viking feast. If it’s anything like Skål's menu, you can expect a protein-heavy approach (Norwegian mutton, or perhaps wild game sausage?) with fermented and pickled side dishes. Skål Beer Hall, A la carte

Aug 19–21

The Queen

The 1967 Miss All-America Camp is crowned in this documentary that takes viewers into the highly competitive world of drag pageants. Narrated by LGBTQ activist Flawless Sabrina, the film follows every step of the pageant process, from early rehearsals and dressing room drama to interviews with the esteemed panel of judges (Andy Warhol! Edie Sedgwick! Mario Montez!) right before showtime. The film’s most breathtaking moment comes when contestant Crystal LaBeija—founder of the legendary House of LaBeija—delivers an impassioned speech against pageants’ ingrained racial bias. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Tue, Aug 20

Sundae Crush

Originally founded in Denton, Texas by lead vocalist and guitarist Jena Pyle in 2015, Sundae Crush wants to rip apart our perceptions of modern love. With the recent addition of bandmates Izumi Nance, Izaac Mellow, and Kirsten Ourada, the Seattle-based foursome makes dreamy and hypnotic candy-colored tunes—like their latest single, “Good Boy.” Here they play a free, outdoor, happy hour show in downtown’s Freeway Park, with a (small) beer garden and the Tacos El Tajin truck. Freeway Park, Free

Wed, Aug 21

Nancy Penrose

The new book from author Nancy Penrose, A Dream and a Chisel: Louisiana Sculptor Angela Gregory in Paris, 1925–1928, chronicles three transformational years in the life of 20th century sculptor Angela Gregory. Penrose, who wrote the biography alongside Gregory before her death in 1990, documents the events that jump-started Gregory’s 60-year career as a famed artist, focusing primarily on her studies with master sculptor Antoine Bourdelle in Paris. University Book Store, Free

Thu, Aug 22

Plant-Based Supper Club at Art of the Table

It’s all plants all night at Art of the Table’s supper club–style dinner kickoff. Chef Dustin Ronspies proves just how versatile a vegan menu can be: cherry tomato confit and creamy cashew cheese, maitake mushroom tamales, and beet and strawberry tartare served on walnut flax crackers. This dinner marks the beginning of monthly specialty dinners—next up in September is a counter-dinner with Ronspies. Art of the Table, $95

All Week (thru Aug 25)

Design with the 90%

As part of Seattle Design Festival 2019, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation presents an exhibition that tackles global problems with modern design. Curated by Cooper Hewitt of the Smithsonian Design Museum, the 25 featured projects aim to improve the lives of those worldwide through the development of environmentally conscious and economically feasible shelter and by expanding access to nutritious food, clean water, and adequate sanitary facilities. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Discovery Center, Free