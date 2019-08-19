Seattle's Essential All-Day Breakfast Joints

Avocado toast all day every day. Image: Courtesy Bounty Kitchen

Inside the Embassy Suites on King Street, tall leather booths, high-backed counter chairs, and a whole manner of 1930s-era bachelor pad aesthetic dominate the restaurant space. 13 Coins may have relocated from its former home in South Lake Union after 50 years, but time-honored dishes (and decor) remain at its new Pioneer Square digs. French onion soup shockingly thick with melted cheese comes with a sweet and hot broth. The crab louie—big tomato wedges, fresh Dungeness, assuredly familiar iceberg lettuce—abides by tradition. That crab (or, if you prefer, smoked salmon) likewise pops up on the hollandaise-smothered eggs benedict. Like a secret jazz lair, a staircase leads you into a subterranean lounge below, which offers the same menu as the dining room. No matter where you sit, a 24/7 restaurant will never go out of style.

Like cross-country road trips to national monuments and drive-in theaters, this 24-hour diner in Phinney Ridge is peak Americana, with black coffee that could raise the dead and carb-dense platters to cure that hangover before it even begins. Beth’s has been open since 1954, placating late-night (or very early morning) hunger with six- or 12-egg omelets—sorry, no polaroids or prizes for finishing, just the sobering knowledge that you did that—get them with smoked salmon or three kinds of meat (bacon, sausage, ham) or just good old American cheese. Yes, there are traditional breakfasts in appropriate proportions plus a mini option, too. Waffles, pancakes, all-you-can-eat hash browns await.

Atop Queen Anne (and more recently in the heart of the Amazon) awaits an organic cafe with, well, a bounty of fresh dishes: imaginative salads, hearty grain bowls, sandwiches, and a brunch that won’t quit. Truly, brunch is served all day, every day. Bounty Kitchen employs local faves, like Beecher’s Flagship cheddar cheese and Sea Wolf Bakery sourdough, and is well attuned to the many dietary restrictions du jour—making most things vegetarian- or vegan-friendly, gluten-free, or dairy-free.

In an era of decked-out toast and even more elaborate grain bowls, this Columbia City breakfast mainstay reminds you of the joy inherent in perfectly cooked french toast, and fluffy pancakes with a hint of orange and just the right golden exterior. Of suitably crisp hash browns, decadent biscuits, and toast on the side of pretty much everything. Though Seattle needs little reminding when it comes to the charms of Geraldine’s: On weekends, the brick and windowed dining room inevitably overflows with little kids and big groups, all maneuvered from waitlist to booths by an indefatigably considerate staff. Another reason for the fan base: The kitchen cranks out breakfast throughout the afternoon, along with chop salads and meatloaf sandwiches.

Of-the-moment brunch spots abound on Capitol Hill, and yet weekend mornings invariably mean a throng of people milling around on East Olive Way, outside a weirdly pastel little building that defies the glossification happening all around. The 13-table diner’s been a morning mainstay since 1987, and while the menu’s enormous, at least half the people in that queue probably showed up craving an eggs benedict. Five varieties, including one with spinach and another with smoked salmon, are built upon a classic, silken housemade hollandaise sauce, refreshing with lemony sweetness, poached eggs like cloud puffs, and thick cuts of canadian bacon.

North Star Diner, open 24 hours a day, is a Greenwood favorite. Image: Ritee Sponsler

The buzzy stretch of Greenwood Avenue has bars and restaurants and taprooms aplenty, but the 24-hour diner with an adjoined karaoke bar remains a singular treasure. Breakfast and lunch menus are available morning or night; here your last meal of the day may actually be the most important one after drunkenly singing bygone hits in the bar opposite the diner’s entrance. Plop down in a glittery vinyl booth beside a wall of mounted astronaut portraits or in a seat near draped faux ivy to peruse a menu just as eclectic as the surroundings: buttermilk pancakes, chilaquiles with housemade chorizo, meatloaf, a crabby bacon melt on grilled sourdough. Then there’s the simple blessing of a baked potato which comes with its own toppings card because, per the menu, North Star will “put anything on this baked potato!”

Four bright and buzzing locations have achieved institution status in Seattle with their vast menus of archetypal brunch dishes, served seven mornings a week at the Ballard and 65th Street outposts. If you go the benedict or scramble route, you’ll miss out on the dining room’s biggest draw: Pancakes and french toasts come with a complimentary trip through the toppings bar, loaded with fruits, nuts, and butters. Make a reservation on weekends, if you can, or prepare to wait.

It’s the pleasant-looking character actor of Seattle dining—able to slay hangovers via pork belly and cornmeal waffles, make a kale salad feel decadent, and cap off a Saturday night with cocktails and a haunt-your-dreams-good grilled cheese sandwich. Skillet and its food truck progenitor put restaurateur Josh Henderson on the map; he’s moved on, but the diner (with three outposts around town and Sea-Tac locations) remains one of the city’s most versatile hangouts.

Everything about Stone Way Cafe feels like a coffee shop. It sits quietly among Joule and the Whale Wins and Manolin in Fremont, but both in reputation and design is more subdued. It has all the amenities and coziness, but the folksy art, 24/7 breakfast, and sandwich-heavy menu belie a surprisingly smart and expansive beer list. Cloudburst, Holy Mountain, Machine House, and Jellyfish all frequent the taps. Wine and cider options are also available, if a little less interesting.

Charming waterfront restaurants abound on Lake Union and Elliott Bay, less so on Rainier Avenue. Here, an atmospheric 1920s filling station made of stacked stones is reimagined as a lodgy sort of neighborhood restaurant. Sure, there’s all manner of sandwiches (including a prime rib dip), but all-day breakfast is the jam here, especially country fried steak or french toast on the umbrella-shaded patio.