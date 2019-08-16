  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Film & Television

Film Letters

Where'd You Go, Bernadette Is Not Quite a Wreck

Maria Semple's novel is now a movie starring Cate Blanchett, and we have qualms.

By Seattle Met Staff 8/16/2019 at 9:30am

Cate Blanchette stars as the titular Bernadette. 

Image: Courtesy Annapurna Pictures

Dear Where’d You Go, Bernadette movie,

We're not sure when, exactly, we started to worry.

Certainly, at first, we were delighted—Seattle skewered on the big screen. We love the book, an epistolary flurry of emails surrounding a neurotic Seattle architect and her family. We love Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig and Laurence Fishburne and Billy Crudup. We love Richard Linklater, and what other director could better match the material, freewheeling but real? Hell, we even love the studio, Annapurna Pictures.

But somewhere between the first release delay and the third or fourth, our guard came up. Or maybe it was when we saw the trailer, which plays like a Lifetime escape thriller. Certainly, by your opening shot, which immediately answers your title question, our escalating fear cemented into worry. We girded ourselves for a wreck.

How peculiar that you’re not, quite. The problem is that you aren’t quite anything. A comedy? Sometimes, and fitfully. A drama? Ditto. A family film? Not really. A film for adults? No. We know, we know: We’re supposed to see you for yourself, not your potential.

And you aren’t so terrible. Sometimes you come to life, flashing your wit. Kristen Wiig, as a status obsessed private school parent, coaxes some laughs, and no actor alive can dig into a neurotic monologue with Blanchett's fractious glee.

But then you again lose track of your narrative tension and your tone—jumping from maudlin to madcap—and your insight and, at a certain point, your production values. (How do people hang out in Antarctica, sitting on a rock beside goddamn glaciers, without so much as a rosy cheek from the cold? Where’s the snot? Billy Crudup took off his hat!) 

Anyway, we know you had a tough thing to do. We don’t hold it against you. But please, next time, invest in some snot. 

Sincerely,
Seattle Met

Filed under
Seattle Movies, Film Review, Maria Semple
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ludi's Closes Early and Flatstick Heads to Bellingham

9:00am By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 16–18

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Cubic Changeups

Cubes Baking Company Changes Dessert Direction

08/15/2019 By Lily Hansen

#CowabungaSEA

Seattle Met Magazine’s Cowabunga Announces an All-Star Lineup of Chefs

08/13/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alert

Cherry Bombe Will Bring Its Day-Long Food Conference to Seattle in November

08/13/2019 By Rosin Saez

Get Groovy

Living Room Spaces: Seattle Restaurants That Will Play You Vinyl

08/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

Arts & Culture

Film Letters

Where'd You Go, Bernadette Is Not Quite a Wreck

9:30am By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 16–18

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Hear Here

Phonic Seattle Explores Our Less Typical Music Venues

08/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 12–15

08/12/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 9–11

08/09/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

08/05/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

News & City Life

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe