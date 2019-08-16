Weekend What to Do August 16–18

The Fabulous Downey Brothers, properly equipped with funky fits, are among the 25-strong lineup for The 'Zoid musical festival this weekend. Image: Courtesy Sofia Lee

Fri, Aug 16

Bacchus Block Party

Don your favorite toga and pour one out for the god of wine: Bacchus will oversee SoDo Wine Works’ block party, complete with food trucks, music from DJ Chocolate Chuck, and tastings from its local collection of wineries, like Full Pull Wines, Sleight of Hand Cellars, and Latta Wines. Dressing in your holiest attire—the aforementioned togas or other godly costumes—will grant you favor in the eyes of the gods (aka a 10 percent discount on any bottle in-house). Theo’s Gyros Food Truck and Falafel Truck will also be in attendance to satiate munchies all evening long. SoDo Wine Works, Free

Fri, Aug 16

Garden Chat, Happy Times Sad Times, Burien

At this show, held in a White Center roller rink, Seattle band Garden Chat releases its first EP, I Will Follow the Spirit of You All, five songs that lumber along and recall the indie beginnings of the late '80s. Here be scuzzy guitars and pretty vocal harmonies and even a stab of whistling in the title track. Grunge-pop unit Happy Times Sad Times and garage outfit Burien open. Skate rentals included in admission. Southgate Roller Rink, $15

Sat, Aug 17

Redhook Brewlab Second Anniversary Party

Since it landed in the Pike Motorworks building back in 2017, Redhook Brewlab and its spacious patio have taken Pike/Pine by storm. Now, the Capitol Hill headquarters celebrates its two-year anniversary all day long (noon to midnight). Don’t Look the Brewers in the Eyes might conjure images of a campy horror movie with a cult following, but it’s actually a light American lager that will be tapped specially for the event. Expect the return of favorite brews like Dragons Can Be Beaten and Force Output Imperial, two rare IPA options, too. Proceeds from newly-minted camp mugs—which come with a can of El Sonido—will help fund affordable healthcare for local musicians. The celebration will bring anniversary pricing for all brews, a merchandise garage sale, and live music from KEXP DJs who—hopefully—won't drown out all of the house secrets during the brewery tours. Redhook Brewlab, Free

Sat, Aug 17

The ‘Zoid

This new, 25-band festival centers on the University District’s Roosevelt Way at Cafe Racer and Monkey Pub, along with a couple of house venues. Tres Leches headlines with its tempestuous post-punk energy. The Fabulous Downey Brothers rock funky costumes and pleasingly bonkers space punk, like Devo but weirder. The rest of the lineup is packed with fun, from Bear Axe's classic rock swagger to Actionesse, who sound like ska as played by a woolly mammoth that's really into Black Flag. Performances run from 4 to midnight. Various locations, $15

Sat, Aug 17

Flock: A Duet Evening

Choreographer duo Flock investigates connection—interpersonal, environmental—in this expressive dance show. The German-American company was founded in 2017 by Alice Klock and Florian Lochner, both classically trained, with hopes of spurring creative growth and fostering a more inclusive, accessible performing arts culture. Stick around after the premiere for an open-forum Q and A with the founders. Velocity Dance Center, $28

All Weekend

North Bend Film Fest

In film, North Bend, the mountain town east of Issaquah, is best known as the setting of Twin Peaks. Fittingly, this festival features movies like the moody, dystopian Monument, which details an internship gone bizarre, and small-town psychological thriller Knives and Skin. Scott’s Dairy Freeze is a quintessential stop for a sweet treat between shows, or if you're feeling particularly venturesome, you can scoot your way up Mount Si. Various locations, $13 per show, $45–$95 for passes