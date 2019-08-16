  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 16–18

A punked-out roller rink, a block party fit for mythology aficionados, and a mountain town film festival.

By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 8/16/2019 at 8:00am

The Fabulous Downey Brothers, properly equipped with funky fits, are among the 25-strong lineup for The 'Zoid musical festival this weekend. 

Image: Courtesy Sofia Lee

Fri, Aug 16
Bacchus Block Party
Don your favorite toga and pour one out for the god of wine: Bacchus will oversee SoDo Wine Works’ block party, complete with food trucks, music from DJ Chocolate Chuck, and tastings from its local collection of wineries, like Full Pull Wines, Sleight of Hand Cellars, and Latta Wines. Dressing in your holiest attire—the aforementioned togas or other godly costumes—will grant you favor in the eyes of the gods (aka a 10 percent discount on any bottle in-house). Theo’s Gyros Food Truck and Falafel Truck will also be in attendance to satiate munchies all evening long. SoDo Wine Works, Free

Fri, Aug 16
Garden Chat, Happy Times Sad Times, Burien
At this show, held in a White Center roller rink, Seattle band Garden Chat releases its first EP, I Will Follow the Spirit of You All, five songs that lumber along and recall the indie beginnings of the late '80s. Here be scuzzy guitars and pretty vocal harmonies and even a stab of whistling in the title track. Grunge-pop unit Happy Times Sad Times and garage outfit Burien open. Skate rentals included in admission. Southgate Roller Rink, $15

Sat, Aug 17
Redhook Brewlab Second Anniversary Party
Since it landed in the Pike Motorworks building back in 2017, Redhook Brewlab and its spacious patio have taken Pike/Pine by storm. Now, the Capitol Hill headquarters celebrates its two-year anniversary all day long (noon to midnight). Don’t Look the Brewers in the Eyes might conjure images of a campy horror movie with a cult following, but it’s actually a light American lager that will be tapped specially for the event. Expect the return of favorite brews like Dragons Can Be Beaten and Force Output Imperial, two rare IPA options, too. Proceeds from newly-minted camp mugs—which come with a can of El Sonido—will help fund affordable healthcare for local musicians. The celebration will bring anniversary pricing for all brews, a merchandise garage sale, and live music from KEXP DJs who—hopefully—won't drown out all of the house secrets during the brewery tours. Redhook Brewlab, Free

Sat, Aug 17
The ‘Zoid
This new, 25-band festival centers on the University District’s Roosevelt Way at Cafe Racer and Monkey Pub, along with a couple of house venues. Tres Leches headlines with its tempestuous post-punk energy. The Fabulous Downey Brothers rock funky costumes and pleasingly bonkers space punk, like Devo but weirder. The rest of the lineup is packed with fun, from Bear Axe's classic rock swagger to Actionesse, who sound like ska as played by a woolly mammoth that's really into Black Flag. Performances run from 4 to midnight. Various locations, $15

Sat, Aug 17
Flock: A Duet Evening
Choreographer duo Flock investigates connection—interpersonal, environmental—in this expressive dance show. The German-American company was founded in 2017 by Alice Klock and Florian Lochner, both classically trained, with hopes of spurring creative growth and fostering a more inclusive, accessible performing arts culture. Stick around after the premiere for an open-forum Q and A with the founders. Velocity Dance Center, $28

All Weekend
North Bend Film Fest
In film, North Bend, the mountain town east of Issaquah, is best known as the setting of Twin Peaks. Fittingly, this festival features movies like the moody, dystopian Monument, which details an internship gone bizarre, and small-town psychological thriller Knives and Skin. Scott’s Dairy Freeze is a quintessential stop for a sweet treat between shows, or if you're feeling particularly venturesome, you can scoot your way up Mount Si. Various locations, $13 per show, $45–$95 for passes

Filed under
Velocity Dance, Album Premiere, Wine Tastings, Redhook Brewery, North Bend Film Fest, Concerts, Weekend Events
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ludi's Closes Early and Flatstick Heads to Bellingham

9:00am By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 16–18

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Cubic Changeups

Cubes Baking Company Changes Dessert Direction

08/15/2019 By Lily Hansen

#CowabungaSEA

Seattle Met Magazine’s Cowabunga Announces an All-Star Lineup of Chefs

08/13/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alert

Cherry Bombe Will Bring Its Day-Long Food Conference to Seattle in November

08/13/2019 By Rosin Saez

Get Groovy

Living Room Spaces: Seattle Restaurants That Will Play You Vinyl

08/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

Arts & Culture

Film Letters

Where'd You Go, Bernadette Is Not Quite a Wreck

9:30am By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 16–18

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Hear Here

Phonic Seattle Explores Our Less Typical Music Venues

08/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 12–15

08/12/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 9–11

08/09/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

08/05/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

News & City Life

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe