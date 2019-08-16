  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ludi's Closes Early and Flatstick Heads to Bellingham

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Courtney Cummings 8/16/2019 at 9:00am

Flatstick Pub's beloved pizza and mini golf expands to Bellingham.

Image: Courtesy Flatstick Pub

A Beloved Downtown Diner’s Fiery End

It was a sad day when Ludi’s owner Gregorio Rosas revealed that the Filipino restaurant would close at the end of this month if he couldn’t find a more affordable alternate space. And now those plans have been fast-tracked due to a fire that shuttered the doors early. Announced on Facebook, the all-day breakfast mainstay “closed until further notice” on August 14. According to Eater Seattle, Rosas cited rising rent rates as the reason for the restaurant’s inability to remain in its current spot. Fans of the restaurant took to Facebook to express their grief for the restaurant’s closure, and we are right there with them.

Battle of the Bagels

Seattle’s bagel scene isn’t one of the most robust in the nation, but up-and-coming bagel shops are proving otherwise. Westman’s has been holding down the fort since 2018. Schmaltzy’s and Zylberschtein’s are two newer Jewish delis that have opened this year. And Rubinstein Bagels, located downtown on the second floor lobby in Two Union Square at Cafe Cortina, is another newcomer, one that The Seattle Times recently deemed a must-try in the paper’s updated Great Seattle-Area Bagel Taste Test. Made from organic flour and a decade-old sourdough starter, Rubinstein bagels are fermented for 24 hours, boiled, and then baked. Seattle may not reach New York–level bagel status, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pursue every bagel in a most noble attempt.

Ethan Stowell Beefs Up His Restaurants

Local Seattle startup Crowd Cow teams up with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to bring ranch-raised meat—short rib, shank, coulotte, ribeye, and strip steak—to six of Stowell’s Seattle restaurants including Cortina, Red Cow, and Goldfinch Tavern. As the protein provider, Crowd Cow will source from Hutterian Farm in Reardan, Washington. Bramling Cross, Stowell’s Ballard gastropub, will also have a Crowd Cow burger special.

Mini Golf and Microbrews Go to Bellingham

Flatstick Pub, known for its indoor mini golf and local taps, plans to open its newest spot in Bellingham in early 2020, reports Eater Seattle. The beer-filled fun land will serve food created by Ethan Stowell (wow, this dude is everywhere lately), who also oversees the menu at the South Lake Union location. Flatstick owners and brothers Sam and Andy Largent also plan to open two more locations in the near future; one in Spokane this winter and one in Tacoma next year. One of the biggest draws thus far: Dogs are allowed. Count us in.

A Moment of Silence for Silence-Heart-Nest

The beloved Fremont vegetarian hub, Silence-Heart-Nest, closed its doors on August 14 after 33 years in business, reports My Ballard. Founded by followers of a guru who advocated a vegetarian lifestyle, the restaurant specialized in creating a space that felt like home to customers. As the owners put it on the restaurant’s website, “We have seen your marriages, your children, and even your grandchildren. We feel part of an extended family and are always grateful for knowing you.” The space may be officially up for sale, but the sesame pancakes remain nested firmly in our hearts.

This Week in Food & Drink

Seattle Met’s own Cowabunga returns with three days of meaty bliss, plus star chefs, a cake contest for the ages, and live entertainment.

This is Seattle. Is it really a surprise that so many bars, restaurants, and coffee shops spin vinyl?

Cherry Bombe's program-packed conference will bring a slate of high profile and up-and-coming women in food and drink to Seattle this fall.

Say hello to Tres Lechería: Cubes Baking Co.'s lineup of angular confections will soon give way to an empire of the classic Mexican cake.
Filed under
Vegetarian Restaurants, Filipino Cuisine, Restaurant Closures, Crowd Cow, Ethan Stowell, Bagels, Flatstick Pub, Seattle Restaurant News, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ludi's Closes Early and Flatstick Heads to Bellingham

9:00am By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 16–18

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Cubic Changeups

Cubes Baking Company Changes Dessert Direction

08/15/2019 By Lily Hansen

#CowabungaSEA

Seattle Met Magazine’s Cowabunga Announces an All-Star Lineup of Chefs

08/13/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alert

Cherry Bombe Will Bring Its Day-Long Food Conference to Seattle in November

08/13/2019 By Rosin Saez

Get Groovy

Living Room Spaces: Seattle Restaurants That Will Play You Vinyl

08/12/2019 By Anna Coumou

Arts & Culture

Film Letters

Where'd You Go, Bernadette Is Not Quite a Wreck

9:30am By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 16–18

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Hear Here

Phonic Seattle Explores Our Less Typical Music Venues

08/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 12–15

08/12/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 9–11

08/09/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 5–8

08/05/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

News & City Life

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe