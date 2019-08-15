  1. Eat & Drink
Cubic Changeups

Cubes Baking Company Changes Dessert Direction

...and its name, too. The Wallingford bakeshop—soon-to-be Tres Lechería—will trade its signature cube-shaped pastries for the titular old-fashioned Mexican treat.

By Lily Hansen 8/15/2019 at 9:00am

An extra-soaked and extra-tasty slice of tres leches from Tres Lechería. 

Image: Courtesy Tres Lechería

Cubes Baking Company debuted in Wallingford only two years ago, but by the end of the year the bakeshop will make a permanent change. The bakery's lineup of cube-shaped confections will give way to a tres leches empire, which means a new name is in order: Say hello to Tres Lechería.

The bakeshop on North 45th Avenue currently houses more than 35 cube-shaped scones, muffins, cupcakes, tarts, and cakes. But owner and head baker Kevin Moulder's tres leches—the Mexican delicacy that incorporates three forms of milk to create decadently soaked cake layers that sit atop a light and airy sponge—has captured the neighborhood's attention. So that's what he's going to focus on.

Beyond tres leches by-the-slice offerings, Moulder's growing his existing custom cakes repertoire to include tres leches versions of sheet cakes, tiered wedding cakes, and other personalized orders. In the long term, Moulder wants to transform his shop into a one-stop tres leches haven where customers can either grab a slice of one of the 10 premade cake flavors, or head to the build-your-own station a la self-serve froyo: Customers choose their own cake, milk, frosting, flavors, and toppings to create a personalized tres leches cake.

He estimates that about 90 percent of his customers nowadays specifically come in to grab a slice of the ready-made tres leches cakes out of the mini fridge in the shop. Originally, Moulder made the cakes as gifts for family and friends, but eventually decided to introduce them in his shop. The public response? They literally ate it up—inspiring Moulder to expand the selection of flavors and sizes he offered.

Despite all of the ambitious changes, Moulder is committed to keeping things small and retaining the traditional Mexican flavors he was raised on. "It's still just two of us working in the shop and our mission hasn't changed," he says. "All along we've wanted to introduce pastries that are unique to my culture as a Mexican American and the flavors that are prominent in south Texas where I grew up."

Find Tres Lechería's cake slices at 23 grocery stores and in restaurants between Oregon and Washington (including all New Seasons Markets) with plans to expand soon. The tres leches slices are, of course, still cube-shaped.

