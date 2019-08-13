Seattle Met Magazine’s Cowabunga Announces an All-Star Lineup of Chefs

Get ready for a steak-cation this fall.

Seattle Met takes over South Lake Union the last weekend of September for Cowabunga, the beefiest food festival around. Now in its third year, the four-event bacchanal boasts the most impressive lineup of chefs so far, all serving up their best at the South Lake Union Discovery Center.

The region’s most notable chefs and ascendant stars, from Seattle to the San Juan Islands, will cook up signature dishes around each event’s theme:

Surf ‘N’ Turf — Friday night’s land and sea adventure combines the best of the Northwest with the finest Washington wines and a bourbon cocktail face-off.

Beer ‘N’ BBQ — Saturday’s daytime celebration of all things low, slow, and hopped to perfection.

Seared + Cakeabunga — Saturday night gets classy with seared wagyu beef, courtesy Snake River Farms and a cake competition for the ages.

Burger Bash — A tailgate party complete with some of the city’s finest burgers, along with other amazing game-day food and cocktail necessities. Eat, drink, and cheer on the home team for the big game in Arizona.

(See our exceptional chef lineup below with more to be announced soon!)

This year’s festivities also bring a new emphasis on entertainment. While Cowabunga’s past had memorable music and live shows from the beginning, we’ve redesigned the format so guests can lounge, hang out, and enjoy the show in between bites. Look for more details soon on our finalized entertainment roster.

Tickets are now on sale for each event—or snag a full weekend ticket at a discount, with all food and drink included. A limited number of VIP tickets give ticket holders early entrance to events. (Please note, all events are 21+.)

Cowabunga is presented by Seattle Met magazine and Amazon, with sponsorship from Washington State Beef Commission. Ticket sales benefit Seattle Theatre Group, with funds going to create enriching experiences in the arts, engage diverse communities, and steward historic theatres.

Cowabunga 2019 Lineup

Surf ‘N’ Turf | Friday, September 27 6:30–9:30pm

James Beard Award nominee and Food & Wine Best New Chef Jay Blackinton (Hogstone, Ælder, Orcas Island)

Nick Coffey (Ursa Minor, Lopez Island)

Jason Aldous (Friday Harbor House, San Juan Islands)

Raymond Southern (the forthcoming Kingfish Inn, Orcas Island. Formerly of the Mansion Restaurant at Rosario Resort and Spa)

Melissa Miranda (Musang)

Sam West (San Fermo)

Eric Rivera (Addo)

Tana Mielke (Terra Plata and Limena, forthcoming from Tamara Murphy)

Cody Farrell (Bastille)

Krishan Kumar (Tolu Modern Fijian popup)

Charles Celestial (Japonessa Sushi Cocina)

David Buchanan (Blackfish Wild Salmon Grill and Bar)

Rhys Nunnelee (Tankard & Tun Restaurant)

Beer ‘N’ BBQ | Saturday, September 28 12–3pm

Rajah Gargour (Cafe Munir)

Tiffany Ran (Babalio Taiwanese popup)

Kyle Brierley (Brileys BBQ)

Ben Jones (Alderbrook Resort and Spa)

Jason Aldous (Friday Harbor House, San Juan Islands)

Seamus Platt (The Shambles)

Gary Marx (The Pike Pub)

Frank’s Oyster House and Champagne Parlor

Old Stove Brewing Co.

Pike Brewing Company

Seared | Saturday, September 28 7:30–10:30pm

Jack Timmons (Jack’s BBQ)

Taylor Johnson (Red Cow)

Manu Aflau (Manu’s Bodega, Manu’s Tacos)

Heong Soon Park (Chan)

Ryuichi Nakano (the forthcoming San Kai sushi restaurant, Edmonds)

Josh Delgado (Le Coin)

Jeremy Taisey (Tula Bene Pastaria + Chophouse)

Nikol Nakamura (Tulalip Resort Casino)

Burger Bash | Sunday, September 29 12–4pm

Nikki DeGidio (Lucky Santo)

Paul Osher (Porkchop & Co.)

Cam Hanin (Guerilla Pizza Kitchen)

Jan Parker (Jan Parker Cookery)

Li’l Woody’s

Little Big Burger

About Seattle Met

Seattle Met illuminates a thriving city for newcomers and longtime residents, chronicling the present and our city’s rich past with both gravitas and irreverence, and tracing our connection to the nation and the world. We cover politics, arts, dining, fashion, travel, and the great outdoors. Seattle Met is essential reading for understanding the city and making the most of living here.

About SagaCity Media

SagaCity Media Inc. is the parent company of the preeminent lifestyle media brands in Portland, Seattle, Houston, Sarasota, Aspen, Vail, and Park City. In their respective markets, Portland Monthly, Seattle Met, Houstonia, and Sarasota produce the largest-selling magazines, most-visited local lifestyle websites, and industry-dominating numbers of engaged social media followers. SagaCity also proudly produces web content and publications elsewhere, many of them award-winning, for conventions and visitors bureaus or lodging associations in such markets as Portland, Seattle, Washington state, Bellevue, Tacoma, Galveston, Aurora (CO), and Vancouver (WA).

About Seattle Theatre Group

Making performances and arts education in the Pacific Northwest enriching, while keeping Seattle's historic Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres healthy and vibrant. STG presents an average of 600 events annually at The Paramount, The Moore, and The Neptune theatres as well as at venues throughout the region. Broadway productions, concerts, theatre, lectures, education, community, film, and other enrichment programs can be found in their venues.