The biannual publication brings Jubilee—and matching neon signage—to Seattle in November. Image: Cherry Bombe

Jubilee is Cherry Bombe magazine's program-packed conference that brings both high profile and up-and-coming women in food and drink under one roof for a day of talks, camaraderie, and one-time-only culinary collabs. This is like hearing the Spice Girls are working on new music and they're touring in your city soon—and still playing the '90s hits. This is big. And it's coming to Seattle on November 2.

Cherry Bombe cofounders Kerry Diamond and Claudia Wu launched the Brooklyn-based publication in 2013 and have since added a weekly podcast and popular Jubilee event to their women-centered content repertoire. The likes of Martha Stewart, chef-author of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Samin Nosrat, and Milk Bar's Christina Tosi have graced the biannual magazine's cover. Cherry Bombe has big-time food world clout.

So while the lineup of speakers has yet to be announced, expect a heavy hitter list of icons and rising stars on the Seattle scene.

Early bird tickets ($200) are available now through August 18 or until sold out.