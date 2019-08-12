What to Do After Work August 12–15

Marquis Hill brings his hip-hop infused jazz to Jazz Alley this Tuesday and Wednesday night. Image: Courtesy Marquis Hill

All Week

A Faithful Man (L'Homme Fidèle)

In this film, writer-director Louis Garrel stars as Abel, an easily manipulated man who finds himself caught in a love triangle with his best friend’s widow and younger sister. Like the French New Wave movies that inspire it, A Faithful Man is passionate, complicated, and tinged with comedy even in the midst of death and heartbreak. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Tue, Aug 13

Seattle Walk Report

Since 2017, the anonymous cartoonist behind the beloved Seattle Walk Report Instagram account has documented her walks through Seattle neighborhoods, creating an illustrated guide to Seattle’s charms. Now she’s compiled her black-and-white comics into a 150-plus page book and will finally reveal her identity and share her process with the world. She’ll also sit down for an interview with Seattle Review of Books co-founder Paul Constant. Central Library, Free

Aug 13 & 14

Marquis Hill Blacktet

Marquis Hill is breaking down the barriers between music genres with the help of his trumpet. The native Chicagoan takes jazz standards and infuses them with hip hop, R&B, and spoken word to create original rhythms that highlight the African-American experience. Winner of the 2014 Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz competition, Hill takes over Jazz Alley for two nights with Joel Ross, Braxton Cook, Jeremiah Hunt, and Jonathan Pinson to form the Marquis Hill Blacktet. Jazz Alley, $31

Thu, Aug 15

Frolik Rooftop Concert

Taking advantage of its rooftop bar, Frolik’s summer concert series marries local music with skyline views. Seattle Pops brings its limited prosecco-flavored pop cocktails—boozy twists on their standard frozen lineup—and the Flavr Blue trio will lay down house and electronic music with sultry vocals so you can wave your popsicles in the air like you just don’t care. Frolik Kitchen, $5

Thu, Aug 15

The Woggles

The premise: The Australian children’s band the Wiggles has come out of retirement with a new set of R-rated jokes for a grown-up audience. Created by and starring Taya Beattie, Preston McNeil, Tara Pozo, and Molly Tollefson, the Jet City Improv troupe will take on the personas of the four musicians as they unsuccessfully tackle basic improvisation games. The show is meant to be cringey, painful, and just plain bad—everything you’d expect from a former kid’s music group deciding to try comedy. Pocket Theater, $10

Ticket Alert

Sunset Supper

Pike Place’s Sunset Supper (August 16) doubles as a moonlit celebration—eating, drinking, dancing—and the Market community’s largest fundraiser of the year. The vendor list is too long to repeat (Theo Chocolate, Honest Biscuits, and Schilling Cider among them), but suffice to say you’ll find something in every category, from sweet to savory, spirits to beer. Pike Place, $175