Food Industry Do-Gooders Gather Again to Raise Funds for RAICES

Chefs, bartenders, and DJs converge at the Dynasty Room on August 5, all in support of reconnecting families who've been separated at the southern U.S. border.

By Rosin Saez 8/1/2019 at 9:00am

Seattle Cares Do You? flyer with everything you need to know about the RAICES fundraiser.

Image: Seattle Cares Do You

Dynasty Room is hell-bent on squeezing every last use out of its fleeting space until its eventual close. (Its temporality was baked into the business from the beginning.) And this coming Monday, the Chinatown–International District bar is hosting a good cause: Seattle Cares Do You? Round Two. On August 5, from 6–10pm local food and drink industry folk will raise money for RAICES, an organization that, among many things, helps reconnect immigrant children with their parents after having been separated at the border.

Last year, the fundraising party happened at Navy Strength in Belltown—the neo-tiki bar's participating again—and it was packed. That night they raised $14,000. Sadly, the situation at the border has not improved since the inaugural fundraiser, so this altruistic bunch is at it again this summer with even more food and drink and probably more dancing, all in hopes of giving more money to the cause.

The suggested donation is $15 and that gets you as many mini plates of food that one could possibly cradle on one arm. The chef roster is stacked: Mutsuko Soma, chef-owner of Seattle Met's restaurant of the year, Kamonegi, and Hannyatou; Melissa Miranda, whose Beacon Hill restaurant Musang opens soon; Cam Hanin, he of Supreme pizza fame and Ma'ono Fried Chicken, will sling pizza from his own Guerrilla Pizza Kitchen; That Brown Girl Cooks' Kristi Brown—she's opening a soul food spot in the new Liberty Bank building in the Central District. Hood Famous! Midnight Mecca! Good Day Donuts! You get the picture (and can read the flyer). This will be a talent-packed night.

It would be irresponsible to not report about the verifiable slushy machine that will be present and dispensing cold, boozy beverages. All proceeds from the bar, be it slushed drinks, Rainier, Wow Wow Lemonade, or beer from Lucky Envelope, will be donated to RAICES. While your undoubtedly slick dance moves cannot fund family reunification, they'll prove useful when a solid lineup of Seattle DJs spin music. 

Dynasty Room's making the most of its last few months in business.

Image: Courtesy Dynasty Room

Dynasty Room

Pan Asian 714 S King St

Laid-back vibes await inside the Dynasty Room, a low-lit bar recently reborn inside the old Four Seas restaurant space in Chinatown–International District.

News & City Life

Travel & Outdoors

