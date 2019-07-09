The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in Euphoria. Image: Eddy Chen/HBO

We’re only four episodes in, but HBO’s Euphoria is already making waves. The show follows a group of high school students as they grapple with drugs, sex, and violence—among them Rue (Zendaya), who returns from rehab with no intention of staying clean; Jules (Hunter Schafer), a love-obsessed transgender girl who strikes up a friendship with Rue; and Kat (Barbie Ferreira), a plus-sized virgin who finds herself thrown into the world of camming.

Controversy about all the sex and drugs? A smidge.

Nevertheless, gender-free, community-based retailer The Phluid Project is partnering with HBO for a one-day Capitol Hill popup on Wednesday, July 10 (one of three nationally). Phluid’s founder Rob Smith sees Euphoria as more than just inflammatory. “The show and its characters’ stories resonate with members of the Phluid Project community, as well as with our mission, to challenge the boundaries of humanity,” he told Medium.

Situated in an Airstream trailer on the corner of 10th and Pike, the popup will feature the clothing company’s binary-breaking apparel, a cupcake vending machine, gemstone applications, and an interactive photo booth. The first 25 visitors get a free tote bag. If you arrive later, you can buy one to benefit of The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth.

Later in the evening, Ferreira (a body-positive activist) and Schafer (who is herself transgender) will host an invitation-only screening and discussion of the show’s fourth episode moderated by The Phluid Project’s Preston Souza.

Euphoria x The Phluid Project Popup

July 10, Neumos, Free