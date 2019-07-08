What to Do After Work July 8–11

Summer at SAM kicks off Thursday. Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum / Robert Wade

Mon, July 8

Brad Holden

Self-proclaimed “urban archaeologist” Brad Holden has spent years searching estate sales and flea markets for items of historical significance and documenting his findings on Instagram. His efforts have culminated in a narrative history book, Seattle Prohibition: Bootleggers, Rumrunners, and Graft in the Queen City, released in April. It follows the illegal pursuits of some of the Pacific Northwest’s most notorious Prohibition-era criminals, like Roy Olmstead, a Seattle police officer turned king of the Seattle bootlegging industry, and Frank Gatt, a south Seattle restaurateur who started the state’s biggest secret moonshining operation. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free



Tue, July 9

Comedy Nest Featuring Aisha Farhoud

The Comedy Nest is a weekly womxn-focused comedy show that abides by a hate-free and heckle-free policy. Each set is three minutes long, then a special guest closes the show. This week that's Aisha Farhoud, a local comic who attributes her upbringing in a mixed-race household (and Judge Judy) for starting her stand-up career. She's previously performed at Bumbershoot, the Intersections Festival in Seattle, and the Arab-American Comedy Festival. The Rendezvous, $5

Wed, July 10

Seafood Feast

Family-style dining meets Ethan Stowell elegance at Mkt.’s seafood feast this Wednesday, with the flavors and ingredients of Pike Place Market on full display in chef Jessica Rudell's four-course dinner. A hint of what’s to come: Tuna crudo, muscle fritters, and oysters on the half shell make up only half of the first course options. Linguini with clams in a white wine sauce—and plenty more fish- and crustacean-heavy dishes—follow, with an olive oil lemon cake and whipped ricotta to finish. Mkt., $85



Wed, July 10

Salt Lick

The latest release from Seattle-based quintet Salt Lick, "At the Corner," is a shaggy but assertive ode to a past love that forefronts singer Malia Seavey's polished voice. They're joined by ambient rap artist Brakebill and newcomers Gabija and the Blue Gleams. Chop Suey, $8

Thu, July 11

Summer at SAM

The Seattle Art Museum kicks off its summer-long outdoor celebration with live music, food trucks, and art-making (run by event partner Wa Na Wari) throughout the Olympic Sculpture Park. Set to perform are poet Storme Webber and astro-funk singer-guitarist BluMeadows. Artist Romson Regarde Bustillo will also be on hand to discuss the park’s newest exhibit, Regina Silveira: Octopus Wrap, and will create his own piece of multiplying footprints throughout the evening. Olympic Sculpture Park, Free

Thu, July 11

Dive: Fish and Chips

You never quite know what chef Eric Rivera’s going to do next: One day it’s a Game of Thrones–themed brunch, the next it’s a gourmet fast food buffet. This time, Ballard’s Addo will transform into a fish and chips dive bar for the night. Fresh caught cod will come battered in Rainier, with triple-fried french fries smothered in fermented tartar sauce and Rivera’s secret sauce on the side. Rest assured there will be plenty beer leftover for drinking, too—as well as Greek and Oregonian wine by the glass and bottle. Addo, $15