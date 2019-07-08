  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 8–11

An antiques enthusiast talks Prohibition in the PNW, Addo transforms into a fish and chips dive, and SAM celebrates summer at the Olympic Sculpture Park.

By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 7/8/2019 at 8:00am

Summer at SAM kicks off Thursday.

Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum / Robert Wade

Mon, July 8
Brad Holden
Self-proclaimed “urban archaeologist” Brad Holden has spent years searching estate sales and flea markets for items of historical significance and documenting his findings on Instagram. His efforts have culminated in a narrative history book, Seattle Prohibition: Bootleggers, Rumrunners, and Graft in the Queen City, released in April. It follows the illegal pursuits of some of the Pacific Northwest’s most notorious Prohibition-era criminals, like Roy Olmstead, a Seattle police officer turned king of the Seattle bootlegging industry, and Frank Gatt, a south Seattle restaurateur who started the state’s biggest secret moonshining operation. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Tue, July 9
Comedy Nest Featuring Aisha Farhoud
The Comedy Nest is a weekly womxn-focused comedy show that abides by a hate-free and heckle-free policy. Each set is three minutes long, then a special guest closes the show. This week that's Aisha Farhoud, a local comic who attributes her upbringing in a mixed-race household (and Judge Judy) for starting her stand-up career. She's previously performed at Bumbershoot, the Intersections Festival in Seattle, and the Arab-American Comedy Festival. The Rendezvous, $5

Wed, July 10
Seafood Feast
Family-style dining meets Ethan Stowell elegance at Mkt.’s seafood feast this Wednesday, with the flavors and ingredients of Pike Place Market on full display in chef Jessica Rudell's four-course dinner. A hint of what’s to come: Tuna crudo, muscle fritters, and oysters on the half shell make up only half of the first course options. Linguini with clams in a white wine sauce—and plenty more fish- and crustacean-heavy dishes—follow, with an olive oil lemon cake and whipped ricotta to finish. Mkt., $85

Wed, July 10
Salt Lick
The latest release from Seattle-based quintet Salt Lick, "At the Corner," is a shaggy but assertive ode to a past love that forefronts singer Malia Seavey's polished voice. They're joined by ambient rap artist Brakebill and newcomers Gabija and the Blue Gleams. Chop Suey, $8

Thu, July 11
Summer at SAM
The Seattle Art Museum kicks off its summer-long outdoor celebration with live music, food trucks, and art-making (run by event partner Wa Na Wari) throughout the Olympic Sculpture Park. Set to perform are poet Storme Webber and astro-funk singer-guitarist BluMeadows. Artist Romson Regarde Bustillo will also be on hand to discuss the park’s newest exhibit, Regina Silveira: Octopus Wrap, and will create his own piece of multiplying footprints throughout the evening. Olympic Sculpture Park, Free

Thu, July 11
Dive: Fish and Chips
You never quite know what chef Eric Rivera’s going to do next: One day it’s a Game of Thrones–themed brunch, the next it’s a gourmet fast food buffet. This time, Ballard’s Addo will transform into a fish and chips dive bar for the night. Fresh caught cod will come battered in Rainier, with triple-fried french fries smothered in fermented tartar sauce and Rivera’s secret sauce on the side. Rest assured there will be plenty beer leftover for drinking, too—as well as Greek and Oregonian wine by the glass and bottle. Addo, $15

Filed under
Addo, Seafood, Mkt., Seattle History, Stand Up Comedy, Weekly Events, Elliott Bay Book Co, Readings and Talks, Chop Suey, Olympic Sculpture Park, Summer at Sam, Seattle Art Museum
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Sadness

Little Uncle Is Going Up for Sale

10:20am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Georgetown Right Now

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 8–11

8:00am By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Caffeine Nation

Former Slate Coffee Baristas Want to Change Their Industry for Good

07/05/2019 By Lily Hansen

Summer Events

Seattle's Biggest Street Food Festival Happens This Weekend

07/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

3:00pm By Anna Coumou

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 8–11

8:00am By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Binge-Worthy

9 Shows and Movies on Netflix with Seattle Connections

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Red, White, and Barbecued

What to Do in Seattle This July Fourth

07/01/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 1–3

07/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

News & City Life

Reign On

10 Things We Love About Megan Rapinoe

3:00pm By Anna Coumou

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Style & Shopping

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe