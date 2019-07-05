  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

A cabaret worthy of the underworld, a classic-to-contemporary Czech film festival, and a Mary Berry–approved cooking class.

By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 7/5/2019 at 9:00am

Trombone Shorty plays the Neptune on Friday. 

Image: Courtesy Mathieu Bitton

Fri, July 5
The Devil's Circus—A Carnival Cabaret
You can expect all sorts of nearly-nude musical clownery at this circus-themed cabaret. Burlesque, pinup, and chanteuse performances will be accompanied by showgirls, a kissing booth, and tigers—we just hope not all in the same act. The Rendezvous, $15

Fri, July 5
Biscuits and Scones Cooking Class
Biscuits and scones may occupy different chapters of our cravings playbook, but to pastry chefs they’re two sides of the same spatula. Which is to say that these flaky breakfast staples are created with similar techniques, and Chef Ricky of Sizzleworks Cooking School will impart a few tips and tricks that would make even the Pillsbury Doughboy jealous. Add a sweet new recipe to your arsenal with white chocolate and strawberry scones; cheddar chipotle biscuits will alleviate the need to visit Red Lobster ever again. Citrus curds, American clotted cream, and housemade butter will round out this pastry party. Sizzleworks Cooking School, $100

Sat, July 6
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Son Little
New Orleans–based Trombone Shorty is taking the stage with his touring band, Orleans Avenue, and rhythm and blues master Son Little. Shorty has opened for Hall and Oates and Red Hot Chili Peppers, and played on country albums. Now he's stepping into the spotlight with his deep-groove funk and pop swagger. Neptune Theatre, $40

Sat, July 6
Tanabata Star Festival
Origami, a tea ceremony, and a wishing station within the bounds of a Japanese garden—sounds peaceful, huh? This annual, family friendly festival stems from the legend of Orihime and Hikoboshi. The deities and lovers were separated by the Milky Way, only allowed to be reunited once a year, on the eve of July 7. If a little less celestial, at this celebration you can learn the art of paper folding, observe a sword demonstration, and listen to a Japanese drumming style known as taiko alongside the carefully curated garden and gallery. Seattle Japanese Garden, $8

Sat, July 6
Pulled Pork Dinner on the Farm
Pulled pork is a staple of crock pot aficionados everywhere—and now farm-to-table dinners too. Carnation Farms is hosting a post–July Fourth garden party with pulled pork sandwiches, a host of sides like spicy bacon black beans and roasted shallot potato salad, plus grilled pound cake for dessert. As if regular condiments weren't good enough, every order comes tossed with your choice of barbecue sauce. Quarter, half, and full pound servings of pork are also up for grabs if a sandwich just won’t cut it. Snoqualmie Valley’s scenic backdrop will remind you that King County isn’t just reserved for city slickers. Carnation Farms, A la carte

All Weekend
Czech That Film
This three-day, nine-movie festival celebrates Czech cinema, both new and classic, by showing films like Dukla 61, which recounts a mining mishap that killed 108, and Suitor, a romantic comedy set in Czechoslovakia during the communist regime. SIFF Film Center, $14 

Filed under
Concerts, Cooking Classes, Farm to Table, Weekend Events, Neptune Theatre, Siff, Cabaret
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Caffeine Nation

Former Slate Coffee Baristas Want to Change Their Industry for Good

07/05/2019 By Lily Hansen

Summer Events

Seattle's Biggest Street Food Festival Happens This Weekend

07/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Fun With Listicles

Seattle's Best Pizza: From Thick Crust to Thin

07/02/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Collabs

An Ice Cream Dinner with Salt and Straw and Ciudad Is Really Happening

07/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 5–7

07/05/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Binge-Worthy

9 Shows and Movies on Netflix with Seattle Connections

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Red, White, and Barbecued

What to Do in Seattle This July Fourth

07/01/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 1–3

07/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 28–30

06/28/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Artist Interview

Julia Shapiro Talks Her Solo Album, the Outback, and Third Eye Blind

06/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Hot Button Issue

Should Seattle Do More to Protect Citizens from Extreme Summer Weather?

07/01/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe