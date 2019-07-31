Li'l Woody's Bestows a Whole Month of Desserts on Seattle

This year's lineup of desserts does not disappoint. Image: Jordan Nicholson

Painted Hills hamburgers, queso-topped fries, Full Tilt milkshakes, and now, for a limited time, desserts: Seattle burger joint Li’l Woody’s is making August a little bit sweeter with the return of its annual dessert celebration. Over the course of Dessert Month (Aug 1–25), four local pastry pros will take their turn in the spotlight and add specially-made confections to the meaty menu. The after-dinner creations will be sold Thursday through Sunday each week, but limited quantities mean they might not make it through the weekend.

Now in its third year, the monthlong event shines a light on some of Seattle’s best and brightest up-and-coming bakers across all four Li’l Woody’s locations. “It’s a way to celebrate these pastry chefs and give some attention to what they’re doing,” says owner Marcus Lalario. “And they’re doing some incredible stuff.”

It's true: This year’s lineup is bursting with Instagram-worthy goodness. The one-woman and one-pup show of Bee and the Baker dishes out geometric and oh-so-colorful pies. The croissant and cruffin-focused work of Christina Wood at Temple Pastries, a homegrown baking operation that serves 19 different cafes around the city, would leave even Paul Hollywood speechless with its glistening golden-brown lamination. Kait Winowitch, the baker and founder of Cake Life Everyday, creates camera-ready custom cakes for any occasion, while Tres Lechería—the offspring to Wallingford's Cubes Baking Company—continues to raise the bar with its inventive tres leches flavors.

Now that you know a bit about these burgeoning pastry chefs, get to know the sweet treats you'll see on Li'l Woody's menu this month...

Bee and the Baker

August 1–4

Natalie Popkave creates custom pies with the help of her trusty pup Bee. Inspired by Li’l Woody’s The Fig and the Pig burger, her sweet and savory mini pie sees a bacon and blue cheese crumble atop a blackberry fig filling.

Temple Pastries

August 8–11

Owner Christina Wood started her own baking operation for the sole purpose of crafting sourdough croissants and cruffins (the glorious combination of a croissant and muffin, of course). Her latest creation merges fig, hazelnut, and anise to create a golden spiraled cruffin.

Cake Life Everyday

August 15–18

The classic American burger gets a pastry makeover by custom cake-maker Kait Winowitch. The picture-perfect cupcake comes complete with a vanilla cake bun, a brownie patty, vanilla swiss meringue buttercream condiments, and a toothpick to keep it all in place.

Tres Lechería

August 22–25

Cubes Baking Company offshoot Tres Lechería, by pastry chef Kevin Moulder, is serving up slices of mole-flavored tres leches. The spiced chocolate cake has hints of coffee and peanut butter, and is finished with a chocolate drizzle and sesame seeds.