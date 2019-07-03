Seattle's Biggest Street Food Festival Happens This Weekend

South Lake Union will host the biggest street food fest in the city. Image: South Lake Union Saturday Market

Sure, the Fourth of July holiday is upon us, but don't stop at hot dogs and fireworks. This weekend (July 6 & 7) brings the Seattle Street Food Festival. It's four solid city blocks of eats—36 food booths, 46 trucks, and some three dozen artisan vendors—plus two days of music from local artists.

The Seattle Street Food Festival isn't new, but in its seven years running the event has ballooned in size; indeed, it's the biggest open-air food fest of its kind in Seattle. Cuisines span the world, from Lao food at Tuk Tuk Mobile Feast to Geni's Ethiopian to Mexican delights (Frelard Tamales, La Panadería). Beyond the global dining, some offerings are straight-up fun, like state fair–worthy deep-fried PB&J at Anthony's Concessions and Puffle Up, which hawks the Instagram-ready Hong Hong street treat consisting of a bubbled waffle stuffed with ice cream and topped with myriad confections.

The food fest is free, but a $5 donation to the SLU Chamber gets you admission into the beer garden and live music. Things kick off on Saturday from noon until 10pm, while Sunday runs noon to 6pm. You can peep the full block-by-block hitlist, including the live music lineup, here.