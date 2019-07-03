9 Shows and Movies on Netflix with Seattle Connections

If you pay attention while watching Death Note, you may spot some landmarks—the Space Needle, Mount Rainier, or Seattle's Great Wheel. Image: Courtesy Netflix

Yes, The Office is leaving Netflix come 2021. While you have time to get your final Dunder Mifflin fix, you could also fill the coming void with Seattle-filmed, Seattle-based, and Seattle-inspired films and TV shows. Here are a few to get you started.

Grey’s Anatomy

It’s sappy, it’s over-the-top. But if you can get past the web of love triangles, trauma, and excessive ferry references, it’s also lovable. The 15-season show follows the careers of a group of medical professionals—from interns to top dogs—with no shortage of drama. If you watch through all the ebbs and flows, you will see why longtime fans have such a deep, conflicted relationship with producer Shonda Rhimes.

Twin Peaks

A cult favorite from the early 1990s, Twin Peaks is at least superficially a crime procedural about the murder of a young woman in a Cascades lumber town. Though that’s really just a framework in which creator David Lynch explores psychodrama, dark comedy, soap opera satire, art-house surrealism. If you run through Netflix's pair of seasons, Showtime brought Twin Peaks back in 2017 and picked up the story—or at least a story with some of the same characters—25 years later.

Once Upon a Time

This show, largely set in Maine, headed to Seattle in its seventh and final season. In it, 10-year-old Henry is deemed childish for believing his mother is the offspring of Snow White and Prince Charming, only to find out that the small town’s population is entirely comprised of fairytale characters (Captain Hook, Robin Hood, Cruella De Vil) who are stuck in time with no recollection of their former lives.

Frasier

Once Cheers ended, Dr. Frasier Crane moved back to the Seattle, itching for a fresh start (in this spin-off). He moved in with his ex-cop dad and got a gig as the host of a psychotherapeutic radio show. Cue obsessive chess matches, eccentric physical therapists, and a whole lot of pretentious behavior—along with a good deal of charm.

Harry and the Hendersons

A family returns from its hunting trip with an unlikely family member—Bigfoot. Naturally, Harry is sensitive and sweet, leading the family (played by John Lithgow and Melinda Dillon, among others) to hide their furry friend from law enforcement and a lifelong Bigfoot fanatic. Say what you will about the Northern “wild man” legend; this movie is straight-up cute. And the Harry and the Hendersons house, on a sleepy Wallingford street, is a minor Seattle landmark.

Death Note

Adapted from the Japanese manga series by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, this Seattle-set Netflix original movie reimagines the story of a typical college student who gets ahold of a lethal notebook—the killer simply needs to jot down the target's name. While some rightfully criticized the film for whitewashing, director Adam Wingard’s artistry and eye for all things horror, in tandem with a talented cast, helped create a Donnie Darko-esque vibe.

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

Before his current national tour, Break the Mold, stand-up comedian Jo Koy shared his raunchy humor and childhood anecdotes at the Moore Theatre for this Netflix original special. Having grown up with a Filipino mother and a white dad in the Navy, Koy merges his own upbringing with his tried-and-true thoughts on parenthood, puberty, and being a mixed race kid.

Weeds

A widowed mother in California suburbia decides to become the neighborhood pot dealer in order to maintain her family's ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’ lifestyle, taking them on a strange, multi-season trip all over the world. In the sixth season, after some serious debauchery, the family resettles under new identities, jobs, and moral compasses in pre-legalization Seattle.

50/50

Another movie set here and shot in Vancouver, this reflective comedy follows Adam (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who gets diagnosed with cancer at 27. As his body deteriorates, he reckons with his relationships. Seth Rogen and Anna Kendrick play the vulgar best friend and just-starting-out therapist.

Not what you’re looking for? Other Seattle movies and shows on Netflix include Kurt & Courtney, No Tomorrow, 21 and Over, iZombie, The Details, and way too much stuff sensationalizing Ted Bundy.