  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 29–August 1

An exhibition honors a Seattle civil rights leader, an author turns Obama and Biden into crime-solving sleuths, and an Appalachian folk band plays the Crocodile.

By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol 7/29/2019 at 8:00am

See Mountain Man (sans camelids) at the Crocodile this Tuesday.

Image: Courtesy Shervin Lainez

All Week
A Bigger Splash
If you've ever wondered what makes a painting fetch tens of millions, this film might help. Last winter’s historic $90.3 million sale of David Hockney’s Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) has brought renewed interest to the 1974 film starring the artist. The partially-scripted documentary directed by Jack Hazan was shot over the course of three years as Hockney was creating his most recognizable pieces, including Portrait of an Artist, and depicts his crumbling romance with the painting’s model Peter Schlesinger. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Tue, July 30
Mountain Man
The women who form Mountain Man—Amelia Meath, Molly Erin Sarlé, and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig—are rarely accompanied by more than six strings. After an eight-year hiatus, they’ve released Magic Ship, an acoustic album building on the trio’s nearly a cappella Appalachian folk sound. Their hushed, radiant harmonies articulate the solace that’s found in lasting friendships, even amid the fear of aging and life’s uncertainty. The Crocodile, $30

Wed, July 31
Author Talk: Brew Beer Like a Yeti
Jereme Zimmerman’s latest cookbook teaches home brewers how to craft adult beverages seemingly ripped from the pages of A Song of Fire and Ice—or, more accurately, a Scandinavian historical record. Book Larder will host a discussion of ancient brewing recipes and the folklore surrounding them. Expect things to go way beyond modern hop-heavy beer: Zimmerman (a self-proclaimed yeti and Viking) waxes poetic about gruits, ales made of mushroom and bark, bragots, and even "stone" beers from the Neolithic era. Book Larder, $5

Wed, July 31
Andrew Shaffer
In Andrew Shaffer’s Hope Never Dies, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, fresh out of the White House, team up to solve the mysterious murder of Biden’s favorite railroad conductor. Now Shaffer, a New York Times best-selling author, has the politicians reprise their roles as BFFs-turned-detectives in his newest book, Hope Rides Again: An Obama Biden Mystery. The plot: Obama’s prized Blackberry is stolen in the middle of a raucous St. Patrick’s Day celebration in downtown Chicago, and it’s up to the boys to get it back. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

First up for Dessert Month: Blackberry fig and blue cheese pies from Bee and the Baker.

Image: Jordan Nicholson

Thu, Aug 1 (thru August 25)
Li’l Woody’s Dessert Month
A local haven for Painted Hills burgers and queso-topped fries is making room for sweeter creations throughout August: With the return of Dessert Month, Li’l Woody’s will churn out special edition treats in collaboration with Bee and the Baker, Cake Life Everyday, Temple Pastries, and Tres Lechería—all available at its four locations. These baked treats will be sold Thursday through Sunday, but don’t expect the limited supplies to last all weekend. Li’l Woody’s, A la carte

Thu, Aug 1 (thru Aug 28)
Edwin T. Pratt: A Living Legacy
On January 26, 1969, the executive director of the Seattle Urban League, Edwin T. Pratt, was assassinated at the front door of his Shoreline home. Now, fifty years later, the Northwest African American Museum commemorates the prominent civil rights activist’s legacy with a showcase exhibiting Pratt’s own typed and handwritten notes. Along with four other Pratt Scholarship recipients, longtime Pratt Fine Arts Center artist Jite Agbro contributes large-scale mixed-media works, which explore the physical and emotional armor of marginalized communities. Northwest African American Museum, $7

Please send event details for consideration to press@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
civil rights, Concerts, Readings and Talks, Museums, Elliott Bay Book Co, Northwest Film Forum, The Crocodile, Beer, Book Larder, Desserts, Li'l Woody's, Weekly Events
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Li’l Woody’s

$ Burgers Multiple Locations

Marcus Lalario’s burger joints boast Painted Hills beef signatures and a few less signature ones, a buttermilk fried chicken burger, hand-cut Washington frie...

Eat & Drink

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in West Seattle Right Now

07/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Anna Coumou

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 29–August 1

07/29/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

SHIFTS & SHAKEUPS

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer-Fueled Expansions and Broadway Rebirths

07/26/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 26–28

07/26/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Opening Dispatch

Mr. West Unveils Its New U Village Location

07/25/2019 By Sam Jones

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Arts & Culture

Art Walking

6 Art Shows to See in Seattle This August

9:00am By Stefan Milne and Sam Jones

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 29–August 1

07/29/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do July 26–28

07/26/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Seattle Sounds

Scott McCaughey Had a Stroke. Then He Wrote an Album in the ICU.

07/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

Arts Notice

Seattle Art Fair 2019 Aims to Be a Room of Wonder

07/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Our Queen

Seattle Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Just Scored Her First Book Deal

07/26/2019 By Lily Hansen

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe