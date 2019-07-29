What to Do After Work July 29–August 1

See Mountain Man (sans camelids) at the Crocodile this Tuesday. Image: Courtesy Shervin Lainez

All Week

A Bigger Splash

If you've ever wondered what makes a painting fetch tens of millions, this film might help. Last winter’s historic $90.3 million sale of David Hockney’s Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) has brought renewed interest to the 1974 film starring the artist. The partially-scripted documentary directed by Jack Hazan was shot over the course of three years as Hockney was creating his most recognizable pieces, including Portrait of an Artist, and depicts his crumbling romance with the painting’s model Peter Schlesinger. Northwest Film Forum, $12



Tue, July 30

Mountain Man

The women who form Mountain Man—Amelia Meath, Molly Erin Sarlé, and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig—are rarely accompanied by more than six strings. After an eight-year hiatus, they’ve released Magic Ship, an acoustic album building on the trio’s nearly a cappella Appalachian folk sound. Their hushed, radiant harmonies articulate the solace that’s found in lasting friendships, even amid the fear of aging and life’s uncertainty. The Crocodile, $30

Wed, July 31

Author Talk: Brew Beer Like a Yeti

Jereme Zimmerman’s latest cookbook teaches home brewers how to craft adult beverages seemingly ripped from the pages of A Song of Fire and Ice—or, more accurately, a Scandinavian historical record. Book Larder will host a discussion of ancient brewing recipes and the folklore surrounding them. Expect things to go way beyond modern hop-heavy beer: Zimmerman (a self-proclaimed yeti and Viking) waxes poetic about gruits, ales made of mushroom and bark, bragots, and even "stone" beers from the Neolithic era. Book Larder, $5

Wed, July 31

Andrew Shaffer

In Andrew Shaffer’s Hope Never Dies, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, fresh out of the White House, team up to solve the mysterious murder of Biden’s favorite railroad conductor. Now Shaffer, a New York Times best-selling author, has the politicians reprise their roles as BFFs-turned-detectives in his newest book, Hope Rides Again: An Obama Biden Mystery. The plot: Obama’s prized Blackberry is stolen in the middle of a raucous St. Patrick’s Day celebration in downtown Chicago, and it’s up to the boys to get it back. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

First up for Dessert Month: Blackberry fig and blue cheese pies from Bee and the Baker. Image: Jordan Nicholson

Thu, Aug 1 (thru August 25)

Li’l Woody’s Dessert Month

A local haven for Painted Hills burgers and queso-topped fries is making room for sweeter creations throughout August: With the return of Dessert Month, Li’l Woody’s will churn out special edition treats in collaboration with Bee and the Baker, Cake Life Everyday, Temple Pastries, and Tres Lechería—all available at its four locations. These baked treats will be sold Thursday through Sunday, but don’t expect the limited supplies to last all weekend. Li’l Woody’s, A la carte

Thu, Aug 1 (thru Aug 28)

Edwin T. Pratt: A Living Legacy

On January 26, 1969, the executive director of the Seattle Urban League, Edwin T. Pratt, was assassinated at the front door of his Shoreline home. Now, fifty years later, the Northwest African American Museum commemorates the prominent civil rights activist’s legacy with a showcase exhibiting Pratt’s own typed and handwritten notes. Along with four other Pratt Scholarship recipients, longtime Pratt Fine Arts Center artist Jite Agbro contributes large-scale mixed-media works, which explore the physical and emotional armor of marginalized communities. Northwest African American Museum, $7

